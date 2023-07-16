Reneé Rapp and More Stars Who Have Left Their Fame-Making TV Series

Watch : Reneé Rapp is Leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls

And that's an unexpected wrap on Rapp.

The Sex Lives of College Girls fans were left stunned when star Reneé Rapp announced her early departure from the Max series July 10. Rapp—who portrayed Essex College student Leighton on the first two seasons in her debut acting role—is officially moving on from her character, with co-creator Mindy Kaling confirming her exit on social media.

"We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray!" Kaling wrote on her Instagram Stories before referencing Rapp's thriving music career. "We can't wait to see our friend on tour!!"

Rapp also publicly acknowledged her departure on social media. "College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people," she wrote. "2 and a half years later—it's given me y'all and this community."

While Rapp's announcement was surprising, it wasn't unprecedented as she is just the latest TV star to stage an early exit from their hit series.