Andy Cohen Reacts to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Calling Off Their Divorce

After Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called off their divorce on July 7, her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen revealed his thoughts on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums' shocking reconciliation.

By Brett Malec Jul 11, 2023 9:47 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesBravoCouplesCelebritiesAndy CohenKim Zolciak-BiermannNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reconciling

Bravoholics weren't the only ones shocked by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's former boss Andy Cohen admitted following the news that the couple had filed legal documents to dismiss their divorce that he didn't see their reconciliation coming.

"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," the Watch What Happens Live host said on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy on July 10. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."

The Bravo star, 45, and former NFL player, 37, both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his own filing, Kroy also asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids. 

photos
Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Cutest Pics

Kim—who shares Brielle Biermann, 26, Ariana Biermann, 21, Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann with Kroy—filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case with Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, telling E! News that the two are "attempting a reconciliation."

Getty Images

The change of heart was surprising to many given the acrimonious turn things took on May 16 when Kim filed a motion requesting that her spouse undergo drug testing, alleging that she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children, according to court documents.

The couple's divorce dismissal came just two days before Kim made her return to RHOA, where she reminisced with costar Shereé Whitfield about how the She by Shereé founder introduced her to Kroy during a season three charity dance competition.

"I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass,'" Kim recalled on the July 9 episode. "You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he said, 'I just knew when I saw you.'"

During her appearance, which was filmed last year, Kim even gushed over her and Kroy's long-lasting relationship. "We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great," she added. "So whatever I did, I chose the right person. Crazy."

Keep reading for a full timeline of Kim and Kroy's breakup and reconciliation.

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Reacts to Michael Jordan's Comment on Romance With Marcus

2

One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Spent 10 Years in a Cult

3

Zayn Malik Shares Insight Into Fatherhood Journey in Rare Interview

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Reacts to Michael Jordan's Comment on Romance With Marcus

2

One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Spent 10 Years in a Cult

3

Zayn Malik Shares Insight Into Fatherhood Journey in Rare Interview

4

Ariana Madix Is Joining Love Island USA: Meet the Season 5 Cast

5

Andy Cohen Reacts to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Calling Off Divorce