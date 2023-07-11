Andy Cohen Reacts to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Calling Off Their Divorce

Bravoholics weren't the only ones shocked by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce.
In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's former boss Andy Cohen admitted following the news that the couple had filed legal documents to dismiss their divorce that he didn't see their reconciliation coming.
"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," the Watch What Happens Live host said on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy on July 10. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."
The Bravo star, 45, and former NFL player, 37, both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his own filing, Kroy also asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids.
Kim—who shares Brielle Biermann, 26, Ariana Biermann, 21, Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann with Kroy—filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case with Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, telling E! News that the two are "attempting a reconciliation."
The change of heart was surprising to many given the acrimonious turn things took on May 16 when Kim filed a motion requesting that her spouse undergo drug testing, alleging that she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children, according to court documents.
The couple's divorce dismissal came just two days before Kim made her return to RHOA, where she reminisced with costar Shereé Whitfield about how the She by Shereé founder introduced her to Kroy during a season three charity dance competition.
"I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass,'" Kim recalled on the July 9 episode. "You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he said, 'I just knew when I saw you.'"
During her appearance, which was filmed last year, Kim even gushed over her and Kroy's long-lasting relationship. "We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great," she added. "So whatever I did, I chose the right person. Crazy."
Keep reading for a full timeline of Kim and Kroy's breakup and reconciliation.
