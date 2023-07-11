Andy Cohen Reacts to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Calling Off Their Divorce

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reconciling

Bravoholics weren't the only ones shocked by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann calling off their divorce.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's former boss Andy Cohen admitted following the news that the couple had filed legal documents to dismiss their divorce that he didn't see their reconciliation coming.

"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," the Watch What Happens Live host said on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy on July 10. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."

The Bravo star, 45, and former NFL player, 37, both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his own filing, Kroy also asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids.