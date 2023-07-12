2023 Emmy Nominations Shocking Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Daisy Jones and More

Watch : Bobby Berk Talks Great Feeling on "Queer Eye" Emmy Nomination

The 2023 Emmy nominations are finally here—and with that, came a few slights and a couple of surprises.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma teamed up on July 12 to announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards. And as expected, Succession led the pack of nods, with the acclaimed drama earning an impressive 27 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin earned nods), as well as for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (for Sarah Snook).

But it isn't all about the scripted projects as a few reality shows also got their shine, including Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which, fresh off an explosive season 10 revolving around Scandoval, earned a nod in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

Alas, there were a few stars left out including Only Murders in the Building actors Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. Though costar Martin Short scored a nomination for Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and the show itself was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.