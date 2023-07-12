2023 Emmy Nominations Shocking Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Daisy Jones and More

The nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced July 12, and with that came a few snubs and unexpected surprises. Find out which actors and shows made the cut.

The 2023 Emmy nominations are finally here—and with that, came a few slights and a couple of surprises.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma teamed up on July 12 to announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards. And as expected, Succession led the pack of nods, with the acclaimed drama earning an impressive 27 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin earned nods), as well as for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (for Sarah Snook).

But it isn't all about the scripted projects as a few reality shows also got their shine, including Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which, fresh off an explosive season 10 revolving around Scandoval, earned a nod in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

Alas, there were a few stars left out including Only Murders in the Building actors Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. Though costar Martin Short scored a nomination for Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and the show itself was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

As for the main event, the 2023 Emmy Awards will air on Fox Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles.

Keep reading for all the snubs and surprises from this year's Emmy nominations.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
SURPRISE

Daisy Jones & The Six: 9 Nominations Total

Who needs The Six when you can own the number nine instead?

The musical drama miniseries is a bonafide hit among fans, but proved to be the same for Emmy voters too. The Amazon Prime show earned nine nods including ones for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie (Riley Keough) and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie (Camila Morrone).

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
SNUB

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the BuildingOutstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Despite the Hulu show earning a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and costar Martin Short earning a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the "Who Says" singer did not make this year's list.

Matt Dinerstein/FX
SURPRISE

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Perhaps it's actually no surprise to fans of The Bear's second season that Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the notable cousin Ritchie, earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series, considering how much his character resonated with viewers.

 

Ollie Upton / HBO
SNUB

Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Though House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy was predicted to make this year's list as a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the 31-year-old was MIA from the 2023 roundup.

Rick Kern/WireImage
SURPRISE

Ali Wong in BEEF, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Netflix drama was a hit amongst fans and swept up 13 nominations altogether.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
SNUB

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Despite being nominated last year for his comedic role in the Hulu series, this time around, he was not included in this year's category.

