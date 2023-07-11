Zayn Malik Makes Rare Comment About His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai in First Interview in 6 Years

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik is making his return to the public eye.

As the One Direction alum prepares to release new music, he's sitting down for a rare interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, set for release on July 12.

"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band," Malik, who left One Direction in 2015 before starting his solo career, said in a CHD teaser. "That's why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."

While the 30-year-old hasn't rarely done formal interviews in recent years, he decided to go on CHD as a nod to his and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he told Cooper. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"