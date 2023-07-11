Zayn Malik Makes Rare Comment About His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai in First Interview in 6 Years

Zayn Malik is making his return to the public eye.
As the One Direction alum prepares to release new music, he's sitting down for a rare interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, set for release on July 12.
"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band," Malik, who left One Direction in 2015 before starting his solo career, said in a CHD teaser. "That's why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."
While the 30-year-old hasn't rarely done formal interviews in recent years, he decided to go on CHD as a nod to his and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's 2-year-old daughter, Khai.
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he told Cooper. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
Malik went on to share more insight into his latest chapter as a father.
"I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes," he admitted. "And I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool.'"
Malik and Hadid, 28, welcomed Khai in Sept. 2020, a year before they called it quits as a couple.
The duo's breakup came amid a reported family dispute between Malik and Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid.
E! News obtained a police report, filed in Pennsylvania where the former couple is raising their daughter, which stated that Malik allegedly "grabbed and shoved" the Real Housewives alum "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
The "Pillowtalk" singer denied the allegations and pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment. (According to court docs obtained by E! News, he was put on probation and ordered to complete an anger management class.)
Since that time, the exes have worked hard to put their daughter first. As Hadid told The Sunday Times in March, she schedules her work commitments for "when Khai is with her dad."
"That she can be with both parents," she added, "makes me very happy."
Take a look at Malik's Call Her Daddy teaser above, and check out the full interview July 12.