Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: Everything Ambassadors Need to Know to Score the Best Deals

Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of the summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can get tons of top brands for a fraction of the original prices.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not something you want to miss. It starts on July 17 and lasts all the way until August 6, but Nordy Club members get early access to these deals. If you're an Ambassador member, you get to start on July 12.
This is their biggest event of the year, so you know the deals have to be good. This sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products with Nordstrom's beauty exclusive deals and luxury makeup sets from brands like Bobbi Brown and Yves Saint Laurent. You can also shop haircare bundles from brands like L'Occitane or skincare routine sets from Kiehl's.
There are deals for everyone to expand their wardrobe from brands like Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Spanx, Good American, or Adidas. You can find all kinds of shorts, dresses, tees, blouses, skirts, and sandals for the summer season. You may also want to take advantage of this sale to purchase some fall finds like sweaters, jeans, jackets, pants, and more.
Other categories that are worth checking out include handbags, luggage, shoes, beauty tools, and bedding.
You can find a lot of products that are over half off of the original value. These Nordstrom Anniversary sales are truly a wonder, so you have to hurry because these items won't be available forever.
What can you get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If you're overwhelmed by how many things are available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and don't really know where to start, we'll give you a quick breakdown of the brands you may want to check out.
The entire family can score a deal at the sale. The main categories you can shop are beauty, women's fashion, men's fashion, kid's, shoes, and home.
For beauty products, there are so many great brands with amazing deals such as Drybar, Dyson, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancome, Osea, Laura Mercier, MAC, Kiehl's, L'Occitane, and NARS.
Some of the best fashion brands to shop include Spanx, Barefoot Dreams, Madewell, Free People, Coach, Beis, Steve Madden, Adidas, Zella, Good American, UGG, and Birkenstock.
Read on for some of our favorite picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Sell out risk: Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set, $38 (originally $76)
Rare deal: Beis The Weekend Duffle Bag, $81 (originally $108)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson hair tools are cult favorites, just like this Supersonic Hair Dryer that's on sale. This set includes five attachments to work with different hair types and to create different hair styles. It is engineered with heat control to protect your hair and to be fast-drying.
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great deals on handbags just like this Coach crossbody bag. This leather bag has a sleek and elegant look with a simple, yet stylish 90s-inspired design. It comes with two straps, and the crossbody strap is removable.
Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set
Bobbi Brown is just one of the many luxury brands available at the sale. This set comes with two of their full-size cream shadow sticks. These have a "creamy, 24-hour formula" for an easy, long-lasting eyeshadow look. These shadow sticks are double ended, so you get four colors in all.
Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Spanx has some great deals just like this pair of high waisted leggings. It is designed with quick-drying fabric and their special Slim-X compression. These are perfect for a workout or just to dress comfortably on the day-to-day.
Kendra Scott Dira Multichain Necklace
If you're looking for some jewelry at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this layered Kendra Scott necklace is a great option. It's a simple, sophisticated design, but still has something special with the flower pendant and intricate chains.
Best of Clinique Set
Clinique, a tried and true makeup and skincare brand, has a gift set filled with some of its best products. For just $30, you get travel sizes of the Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, the Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, the Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, and the High Impact Mascara in Black.
Madewell Cameron Ribbed Crop Cardigan
Grab this cropped cardigan from Madewell for the upcoming fall season. It's made with a soft, ribbed material, and it's great for layering.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
This super soft and cozy animal print throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams for $60 off. This would make a great addition to your living room to provide you and your guests ultimate comfort.
Dolce Vita Samare Western Boot
Score some great deals on Dolce Vita shoes like this Samare Western Boot that you can get for $90 off. Cowboy boots like these have been a staple in this year's fashion, so why not grab a good quality pair for yourself?
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's is a long-time well-loved skincare brand that has tons of sales available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This is their all-over body moisturizer that has a "non-greasy texture" made best for those with dry skin. You can get this in a pouch or bottle.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also has quite a few home sales to shop. This Dyson cordless vacuum is equipped with a strong suction, an hour of power, and eight tool attachments to be able to clean all the rooms in your house.
Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara Duo Set
Now's your chance to splurge on some Yves Saint Laurent makeup. You can get the YSL extra volumizing mascara with "24-hour smudge-proof wear" in a set with two full-size tubes.
Steve Madden Belted Ruched Tie Front Handkerchief Hem Shirtdress
This Steven Madden dress will be your next go-to outfit. It elevates the shirtdress style with smooth gray fabric, ruching, and a belted waist. You can style this dress in many ways for many occasions.
Beis The Carry-On Roller
If you're a frequent traveler or planning a summer vacation, you need this cult favorite carry-on from Beis. It is designed with a strong polycarbonate exterior, a built-in TSA approved lock, a side-handle luggage weight, interior zip pockets and straps, and two drawstring bags. This roller has everything you need and more.
Osea Golden Glow Discovery Set
To keep your skin glowing all summer, get this bodycare set from Osea for $40 off. You get the Undaria Algae Body Oil in a travel and full size and the Undaria Algae Body Butter.
Good American Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American is known for the high quality, size inclusive jeans, and now's your chance to get a pair for yourself for $50 off. This pair of denim has a "retro flare-leg silhouette" in a medium blue wash.
Adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker
You can score this retro 70s-inspired Adidas sneaker for $35 off. This shoe has a colorblocked leather and mesh upper with a foam sole cushioning that make it perfect for all-day wear. You can get these sneakers in three colors.
Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Get this knit pajama shorts set is made with soft and breathable material that's perfect for warm summer nights. You can get this mens-inspired button up matching set in ten colors.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the "biggest fashion event of the year." So many people can't wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale each year because you get to score discounts on all the top brands in men's fashion, women's fashion, clothing for kids and baby, home and beauty. The retailer offers exclusive deals, as well as unbelievable savings on new arrivals. According to Nordstrom, it's a sale like no other, and we couldn't agree more.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
How long does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale last?
The anniversary sale starts on July 17 for everyone and runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 1/2:59 a.m. ET on August 2. That means you have at least a couple of weeks to shop, but we recommend getting in there as soon as you can before the item you have your eye on sells out.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
Do Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items restock?
It's no secret that Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items sell out quick, especially hot items like their beauty exclusives. Throughout the anniversary sale, Nordstrom may restock certain styles and sizes, so we recommend keeping an eye out just in case something you love restocks. However, nothing is guaranteed. It's not uncommon to see a major restock once the sale ends.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
