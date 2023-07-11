Top Chef Reveals New Host for Season 21 After Padma Lakshmi's Exit

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Leaving Top Chef After Season 20

Top Chef's newest host is about to bring the heat.

Bravo revealed season 10 winner Kristen Kish will replace Padma Lakshmi as the new host of the cooking competition for season 21. But while she's returning to the show in a new position, Kish is joined by some longtime veterans head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons.

"Top Chef is where I started my journey—first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand," Kish said in a press release July 11. "I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President of Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming released his own statement, writing, "Kristen Kish represents everything that makes Top Chef incredibly special."