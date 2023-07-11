Gabrielle Union Has the Best Response to Critics of Her Cheeky Swimsuits

Watch : Gabrielle Union Challenges Stereotypes Against Women in Film

Gabrielle Union is going to bring it on when it comes to clapping back at critics.

The Being Mary Jane alum recently opened up about the negative comments she's received for wearing risqué swimwear at the age of 50.

"Somebody said, 'You're old enough to be somebody's grandma, why are you still wearing swimsuits?'" Gabrielle recalled on the Who What Wear with Hilary Kerr podcast on July 5. "I'm like, 'First of all, they're not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you're gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off."

For dramatic effect, she added, "I might just wear a bikini in the casket."

Gabrielle explained that women are expected to act and dress a certain way once they hit their mid-30s.

"They start treating you like you've got osteoporosis," she noted of societal ideals. "You start becoming invisible, and it's a weird, empty feeling to feel like you're disappearing in front of your own eyes."