Gabrielle Union Has the Best Response to Critics of Her Cheeky Swimsuits

Gabrielle Union is going to bring it on when it comes to clapping back at critics.
The Being Mary Jane alum recently opened up about the negative comments she's received for wearing risqué swimwear at the age of 50.
"Somebody said, 'You're old enough to be somebody's grandma, why are you still wearing swimsuits?'" Gabrielle recalled on the Who What Wear with Hilary Kerr podcast on July 5. "I'm like, 'First of all, they're not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you're gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off."
For dramatic effect, she added, "I might just wear a bikini in the casket."
Gabrielle explained that women are expected to act and dress a certain way once they hit their mid-30s.
"They start treating you like you've got osteoporosis," she noted of societal ideals. "You start becoming invisible, and it's a weird, empty feeling to feel like you're disappearing in front of your own eyes."
But instead of listening to these antiquated attitudes, the Deliver Us From Eva star encouraged others to march to the beat of their own drum.
"We need to boldly take up space," she shared, "and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do instead of waiting."
Over the years, Gabrielle hasn't been afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion.
In fact, just last month she put her derrière on display at The Perfect Find screening in Miami, wearing an elegant long-sleeve gown by Burc Akyol that featured voluminous cape sleeves, a sheer floor-length skirt and a body-hugging bodysuit. When she turned around, she revealed the jaw-dropping thong of the bodysuit.
She summed up her look perfectly on Instagram June 16, writing, "Just enough to get a glimpse."
And luckily, the Bring It On alum has the best cheerleader when it comes to her daring style: her husband Dwyane Wade. The former NBA star previously opened up about how he and the actress encourage each other to experiment with their fashion.
"We try to have fun and not be those people that take ourselves too seriously," he exclusively told E! News last September. "Fashion is just an expression. It's your own interpretation of how you feel, what you want to portray to the world and I think we've done a good job of making sure that we have the right outfits for the right moments."
Gabrielle added, "We don't police each other...We support each other."