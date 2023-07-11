Amazon Prime Day 2023 Flash Deal: 52% Off a Revlon Heated Brush That Dries and Styles at the Time Same

Amazon shoppers love how easy this brush is to use and they can't stop raving about the results.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Reviews

A shopper gushed, "OMG I LOVE this brush!! It truly is the most amazing dryer. It makes my hair shiny even when I want to do a dry touch to it. I will never use another hairdryer - THIS IS MY GO TO FOR ALL TIMES!!! This is a MUST BUY!!!!!"

Another said, "A Professional Treatment at your Fingertips. If you love different styles of hair like I do then this product is for you. This has everything you need all wrapped into one."

Someone shared, "I would recommend this product to anyone. Great device saves a lot of time getting ready and less heat to my hair! Don't have to use the straightener. You don't have to be a stylist to get good results."

A customer declared, "The BEST EVER! This is amazing! My hair is shiny and has bounce, no split end! Love, love, love this! No more hair dryer, ever!"

"I recently broke my arm and needed a styling that does it all. The One-Step Volumizer does everything, I love it! You will not be disappointed in this product," a shopper explained.

A reviewer wrote, "I am impressed with how quickly and easily you can dry your hair and style it. The brush seemed large at first but it works well with all hair lengths. I am very pleased with this product."

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

How do you become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.

Want more hair deals? Don't miss these 30% off Olaplex discounts from Amazon Prime Day 2023.