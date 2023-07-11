Amazon Prime Day 2023 Flash Deal: 52% Off a Revlon Heated Brush That Dries and Styles at the Time Same

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many hair tutorials on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube touting the latest technique and tools. A lot of those videos are full of hyped-up hair tools with triple-digit price tags. It makes you wonder if you really get what you pay for. Or are the affordable alternatives worth buying? There's lots of love for the expensive styling brushes, but there's also a TikTok-loved option that's actually budget-friendly. Plus, there's an Amazon Prime Day discount.
Get a voluminous blowout with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. You can use this device to dry and style your hair at the same time. Create those oh-so-trendy blowouts inspired by the 90s. Achieve a shiny, straight look. Style some subtle waves. Add a flip to your ends. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
Amazon shoppers can save 52% on Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, which has 12,700+ five-star reviews.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon has this Revlon heated styling brush in four colors. There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more.
Amazon shoppers love how easy this brush is to use and they can't stop raving about the results.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Reviews
A shopper gushed, "OMG I LOVE this brush!! It truly is the most amazing dryer. It makes my hair shiny even when I want to do a dry touch to it. I will never use another hairdryer - THIS IS MY GO TO FOR ALL TIMES!!! This is a MUST BUY!!!!!"
Another said, "A Professional Treatment at your Fingertips. If you love different styles of hair like I do then this product is for you. This has everything you need all wrapped into one."
Someone shared, "I would recommend this product to anyone. Great device saves a lot of time getting ready and less heat to my hair! Don't have to use the straightener. You don't have to be a stylist to get good results."
A customer declared, "The BEST EVER! This is amazing! My hair is shiny and has bounce, no split end! Love, love, love this! No more hair dryer, ever!"
"I recently broke my arm and needed a styling that does it all. The One-Step Volumizer does everything, I love it! You will not be disappointed in this product," a shopper explained.
A reviewer wrote, "I am impressed with how quickly and easily you can dry your hair and style it. The brush seemed large at first but it works well with all hair lengths. I am very pleased with this product."
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Want more hair deals? Don't miss these 30% off Olaplex discounts from Amazon Prime Day 2023.