Proof Emily Blunt and Matt Damon's Kids Have the Most Precious Friendship

Watch : Matt Damon & Emily Blunt Reveal Their Daughters' CLOSE Bond

It sounds like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski don't have to look too far for a good babysitter.

After all, their dad just so happens to be Blunt's Oppenheimer costar and neighbor Matt Damon.

In fact, the actress—who shares Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 with Krasinski—revealed her daughters share a special bond with The Martian actor's kids.

"Our kids hang out a lot," Blunt exclusively told E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.) in an interview alongside Damon. "Matt's children are older than mine and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones. Your daughters are so sweet with them."

Damon, who shares Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12, and stepdaughter Alexia, 24, with wife Luciana Damon, admitted that the affection goes both ways. "My youngest loves to look after her two kids because she gets to be the oldest," he noted. "She never gets that, so it's nice."

Blunt added that her little ones "worship Matt's kids."