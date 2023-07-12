Wide Leg Pants From Avec Les Filles Are What Your Closet’s Been Missing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Wide leg pants: Are they the trend we saw coming? Not particularly — I mean, some of us are still hopelessly devoted to the skinny styles of the early '00s — but they're definitely here to stay. (You're welcome for not saying here to slay.)

From high rise to low rise, carpenter to classic, and even denim overalls to faux leather leggings, wide leg looks are everywhere. But which pair of wide leg jeans is right for you?

First of all, why does it only have to be one? Treat yourself! But, really, cult fave brand Avec Les Filles have so many options for you to choose from. So whether you're looking for an everyday pair or wide leg pants with statement-making style, the label has something that will help you bring the heat this summer.

Scroll on to shop 10 wide leg pants for summer you won't want to miss out on. They'll make your next day-to-night look a total breeze.