Wide Leg Pants From Avec Les Filles Are What Your Closet’s Been Missing

Wide leg pants: Are they the trend we saw coming? Not particularly — I mean, some of us are still hopelessly devoted to the skinny styles of the early '00s — but they're definitely here to stay. (You're welcome for not saying here to slay.)
From high rise to low rise, carpenter to classic, and even denim overalls to faux leather leggings, wide leg looks are everywhere. But which pair of wide leg jeans is right for you?
First of all, why does it only have to be one? Treat yourself! But, really, cult fave brand Avec Les Filles have so many options for you to choose from. So whether you're looking for an everyday pair or wide leg pants with statement-making style, the label has something that will help you bring the heat this summer.
Scroll on to shop 10 wide leg pants for summer you won't want to miss out on. They'll make your next day-to-night look a total breeze.
Avec Les Filles High Rise Stretch Flare Jeans
High rise, stretchy, flared, and ever-so-distressed at the bottom, these light wash jeans are an essential for breezy summer nights on the town.
Avec Les Filles Split Hem Straight Leg Distressed Jeans
If you're hesitant to try on the wide leg jeans trend, I understand. That's why I'm suggesting this straight leg pair as well. It offers unique features — Those split hems! That distressed finish! — without overwhelming you with a completely new silhouette.
Avec Les Filles Seam-Front Faux Leather Wide Leg Crop Trouser
Dip your toe into the wide leg trend in a different direction with these exceptionally stylish, seam front, faux leather and cropped pair.
Avec Les Filles Wide Leg Stretch Denim Trouser
Seam front jeans with a wide leg and stretch are just waiting to make their debut on your Instagram.
Avec Les Filles High Waist Sculpt Flared Jeans
A sculpted high waist and classic flare silhouette makes these an easy choice for those who like a wide leg, but not too wide a leg.
Avec Les Filles Convertible Waist Wide Leg Distressed Jeans
You're reading that correctly: These wide leg jeans can be worn at the rise of your choosing, which means you're getting multiple styles from just one pair.
Avec Les Filles Mid-Rise Stretch Denim Cargo Pants
With a mid rise and cargo design, these stretchy (!) jeans put a comfy, fashion-forward spin on a '90s fave.
Avec Les Filles Wide Leg Sculpted Denim Overalls
Lean all the way in to the wide leg look with these curve-hugging overalls and their zip-front flair.
Avec Les Filles Acid Wash Wide Leg Denim Trouser
Wide leg jeans finished with an acid wash pink? These are the next level of Barbie-core.
Avec Les Filles Stretch Faux Leather Flare Pant
If you like your pants with a high rise, crafted from faux leather, and with only a hint of flare, these are the ones for you.
