Emmy Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Over the last year, your favorite TV shows made you laugh, cry, gasp and maybe even shout. And now, it's time to see whether their efforts nabbed them nominations at the 75th annual Emmy Awards.
Community's Yvette Nicole Brown announced the 2023 hopefuls alongside Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma in a live ceremony on July 12. And what an impressive group they listed off.
This most recent batch of TV to hit viewers' screens featured gripping debuts, such as HBO's House of the Dragon, fantastic sequels in FX/Hulu's The Bear and ABC's Abbott Elementary, and stunning conclusions, including HBO's Succession and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.
Ronald Gladden captured the nation's heart in Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, Jenna Ortega had everyone dancing along in Netflix's Wednesday, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became the duo no one knew they needed in HBO's The Last of Us. Not to mention Jennifer Coolidge's beloved return as Tanya in The White Lotus.
So, which shows and actors earned nods? Keep reading to find out, as we update the nominations in real time.
And don't forget to tune into the 75th Emmy Awards live Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan
Jessica Chaistain
Dominique Fishback
Kathyrn Hahn
Riley Keough
Ali Wong
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Edgerton
Kumail Nanjiani
Evan Peters
Daniel Radcliffe
Michael Shannon
Steven Yeun
Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk
Jeff Bridges
Jeremy Strong
Kieran Culkin
Pedro Pascal
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Jenna Ortega
Natasha Lyonne
Quinta Brunson
Rachel Brosnahan
Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Segel
Jeremy Allen White
Martin Short
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Jury Duty
Wednesday