Emmy Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Over the last year, your favorite TV shows made you laugh, cry, gasp and maybe even shout. And now, it's time to see whether their efforts earned them nominations at the 75th annual Emmy Awards.
Community's Yvette Nicole Brown announced the 2023 hopefuls alongside Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma in a live ceremony on July 12. And what an impressive group they listed off.
This most recent batch of TV to hit viewers' screens featured gripping debuts, such as HBO's House of the Dragon, fantastic sequels in FX/Hulu's The Bear and ABC's Abbott Elementary, and stunning conclusions, including HBO's Succession and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. All of which are among the top contenders in this year's ceremony.
And when it came to some of the acting performances that earned nods, James Marsden's friendship with Ronald Gladden captured the nation's heart in Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, Jenna Ortega had everyone dancing along in Netflix's Wednesday, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became the duo no one knew they needed in HBO's The Last of Us. Not to mention Jennifer Coolidge's return as the beloved Tanya in The White Lotus' second season.
And don't forget to tune into the 75th Emmy Awards—which were delayed due to the Hollywood strikes—on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Brian Cox, Succession
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Jury Duty
Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Alan Ruck, Succession
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Arian Moayed, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Kevin Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Judith Light, Poker Face
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Host For A Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Host For A Game Show
Mayim Balik, Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
Emily In Paris, "What's It All About..."
The Last of Us, "Endure and Survive"
Only Murders in the Building, "Framed"
Succession, "Church And State"
Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe"
White Lotus, "That's Amore"
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes For A Series
Hocus Pocus 2
House of the Dragon, "The Heirs Of The Dragon"
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power, "A Shadow of the Past"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire"
Obi-Wan Kenobi, "Part I"
What We Do In The Shadows, "The Wedding"
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Please Don't Go"
Daisy Jones & The Six, "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"
George & Tammy, "We're Gonna Hold On"
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, "Dreams In The Witch House"
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series
The Crown, "Mou Mou"
The Great, "Choose Your Weapon"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Susan"
Perry Mason, "Chapter Ten"
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, "Crown Jewels"
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Last of Us, "Infected"
Poker Face, "The Orpheus Syndrome"
Succession, "America Decides"
Ted Lasso, "Sunflowers"
Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe"
The White Lotus, "Ciao"
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Daisy Jones & The Six, "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide"
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
House of the Dragon, "The Heirs of the Dragon"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Susan"
Perry Mason, "Chapter Eleven"
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear, "System"
How I Met Your Father, "The Reset Button"
Only Murders in the Building, "Sparring Partners"
Schmigadoon!, "Famous As Hell"
What We Do In The Shadows, "The Night Market"
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty's Out"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Museums"
Queer Eye, "Speedy For Life"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short"
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
That's My Jam
Wheel Of Fortune
Outstanding Scripted Reality Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Routine: Be Our Guest
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. 1
Dancing With the Stars, Routine: Higher
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure
Savage X Fenty Show Vl. 4, Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High' Rollin'
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen
Schmigadoon!, Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough to Eat, Bustin' Out
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, "Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World"
Barry, "Tricky Legacies"
How I Met Your Father, "Daddy"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 20: The Foundling"
Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It"
Schmigadoon!, "Something Real"
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Andor, "Rix Road"
The Crown, "Mou Mou"
House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes"
The Old Man, "I"
Wednesday, "Woe What A Night"
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Bird, "Hand to Mouth"
Boston Strangler
Dead Ringers, "One"
George & Tammy, "Stand By Your Man"
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, "The Autopsy"
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave, "Chapter VI"
Secrets of the Elephants, "Desert"
The 1619 Project, "Justice"
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, "Calabria"
The Territory
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch, "Call of a New Generation"
Life Below Zero, "The Pursuit"
Welcome to Wrexham, "Do or Die"
Outstanding Commercial
"The Greatest", Apple
"Call Me With Timothée Chalamet", Apple TV+
"Cost of Beauty", Dove
"Forever," The Farmer's Dog"
"Quiet the Noise," AirPods
"R.I.P. Leon," Apple
"The Singularity," Squarespace
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry, "wow"
The Bear, "Review"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes"
The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair"
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell"
Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe"
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor, "Rix Road"
Bad Sisters, "The Prick"
The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time"
Succession, "America Decides"
Succession, "Connor's Wedding"
Succession, "Living+"
The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movier
Beef, "Figures Of Light"
Beef, "The Great Fabricator"
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Bad Meat"
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, "Silenced"
Fleishman Is In Trouble, "Me-Time"
Prey
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "20th Anniversary Special"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Afghanistan"
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King"
The Problem With Jon Stewart, "Chaos, Law, And Order"
Saturday Night Live, "Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short"
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Judy Blume Forever
Moonage Daydream
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
The Territory
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – )
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race, "Patience, Is The New Me"
Queer Eye, "Speedy For Life"
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Wigloose: The Rusical!"
Top Chefl, "London Calling"
Welcome To Wrexham, "Wide World Of Wales"
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry, "wow"
Jury Duty, "Ineffective Assistance"
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farwell"
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor, "One Way Out"
Better Call Saul, "Point And Shoot"
The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time"
The White Lotus, "Arrivederci"
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain"
Fleishman Is In Trouble, "Me-Time"
Swarm, "Stung"
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Dear Mama, "Panther Power"
100 Foot Wave, "Chapter V"
The U.S. And The Holocaust, "Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free"