Emmy Nominations 2023 Are Finally Here: See the Full List

Over the last year, your favorite TV shows made you laugh, cry, gasp and maybe even shout. And now, it's time to see whether their efforts earned them nominations at the 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Community's Yvette Nicole Brown announced the 2023 hopefuls alongside Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma in a live ceremony on July 12. And what an impressive group they listed off.

This most recent batch of TV to hit viewers' screens featured gripping debuts, such as HBO's House of the Dragon, fantastic sequels in FX/Hulu's The Bear and ABC's Abbott Elementary, and stunning conclusions, including HBO's Succession and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. All of which are among the top contenders in this year's ceremony.

And when it came to some of the acting performances that earned nods, James Marsden's friendship with Ronald Gladden captured the nation's heart in Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, Jenna Ortega had everyone dancing along in Netflix's Wednesday, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became the duo no one knew they needed in HBO's The Last of Us. Not to mention Jennifer Coolidge's return as the beloved Tanya in The White Lotus' second season.

So, which shows and actors earned nods? Keep reading to find out.

And don't forget to tune into the 75th Emmy Awards—which were delayed due to the Hollywood strikes—on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX.