Britney Spears’ Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date—And Its Sooner Than You Might Think

For those seeking more Britney Spears, you won't be disappointed.

More than one year after the "Gimme More" singer teased she was writing a book about her life, her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me is officially set to hit shelves on October 24, 2023, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News.

Britney also gave followers a peek at the book, posting a video of the book's cover as well as the note, "It's coming.. my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?"

The cover of the book—which is being released through Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books—featuring a black and white photo from the early aughts of a topless Britney wrapping her arms around one another as she gazes into the camera. She captioned the July 11 post with a simple "10.24.23" in reference to the release date.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Gallery Books' Senior Vice President and Publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, told People in a statement that same day. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year."