Here Are The Biggest Changes The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Made From the Books

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Has a Release Date

What's the opposite of a summer bummer?

Grab your beach towel and sunglasses because we're finally back in Cousins Beach, thanks to The Summer I Turned Pretty's highly anticipated second season. The Amazon Prime Video hit dropped the first three episodes on July 14, giving fans a much-needed update on the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), as well as revealing what happened to Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) after her cancer returned at the end of season one. Spoiler alert: Grab tissues on both fronts.

Based on the second book in Jenny Han's trilogy, It's Not Summer Without You, the show made several major changes to the source material, including the addition of two new characters, more screen time for some familiar faces and a major first for Belly that will shock fans who read the 2010 novel.

But that doesn't mean OG readers should stress over some of their favorite moments going MIA.