Here Are The Biggest Changes The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Made From the Books

What's the opposite of a summer bummer?
Grab your beach towel and sunglasses because we're finally back in Cousins Beach, thanks to The Summer I Turned Pretty's highly anticipated second season. The Amazon Prime Video hit dropped the first three episodes on July 14, giving fans a much-needed update on the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), as well as revealing what happened to Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) after her cancer returned at the end of season one. Spoiler alert: Grab tissues on both fronts.
Based on the second book in Jenny Han's trilogy, It's Not Summer Without You, the show made several major changes to the source material, including the addition of two new characters, more screen time for some familiar faces and a major first for Belly that will shock fans who read the 2010 novel.
But that doesn't mean OG readers should stress over some of their favorite moments going MIA.
"Season two has to follow its own journey aside from the book," star Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly's old brother Steven, told E! News. "Jenny does a fantastic job for the book fans to tie a lot in. There'll be a lot of scenes where people are like, 'Oh snap, that's straight from the book.'"
Given that the book season two is based on came out more than a decade ago, Kaufman praised the way Han, who serves as showrunner, was able to update the series, saying, "She does a great job of finding new opportunities in 2023."
In season one, that meant making Jeremiah sexually fluid and exploring topics such unconscious bias and classism. And in the new season, a non-binary character is introduced.
Here are the biggest changes the first three episodes of TSITP season two made:
The Summer I Turned Pretty season two's first three episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.