One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She Was in a Cult for 10 Years

Bethany Joy Lenz is looking forward to sharing her story.

The One Tree Hill actress recently reflected on her decade-long experience in a cult, explaining to her former costars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton that she's hoping to one day detail the experience in a book.

"I was in a cult for 10 years," Bethany shared on the July 10 episode of the OTH alums' podcast Drama Queens. "That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery—you know, 10 years of recovery after that. So there's a lot to tell."

But while it's a story she wants to share, the 42-year-old, who didn't elaborate further on any details surrounding the cult citing legal reasons, acknowledged the various obstacles in her way.

"But the pressure of getting it right," she added, "and everything having to be exactly real, and all the people that are involved. Also, I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that."