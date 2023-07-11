Ariana Madix Is Making Her Love Island USA Debut Alongside These Season 5 Singles

SUR-prise: Ariana Madix is entering the villa.
The Vanderpump Rules star is set to make a special guest appearance on the fifth season of Love Island USA, Peacock announced July 11. The Bravolebrity will head to Fiji to surprise the new cast of 10 sexy singles during week two of the dating competition, which will air daily starting July 18.
As VPR fans surely remember, Madix's ex Tom Sandoval—whose months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March—infamously criticized her for spending hours binging Love Island amid their breakup.
Madix teased she was getting the last laugh in a July 9 TikTok video in which she mouthed, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa," accompanied by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock."
And now it's official.
In addition to the special guest, the series is seeing some returning names, with host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling back for season five.
News of Madix's Love Island debut is just the latest addition to her growing post-Scandoval portfolio. Last week, the 38-year-old revealed she's joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this fall after filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules wraps.
Madix announced the ballroom gig in a July 7 Instagram video alongside DWTS judge Derek Hough, who made a subtle joke about the Scandoval cheating controversy by saying, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor," before the two shouted in unison, "Let's dance!"
Keep reading to meet Love Island USA's new cast of season five men and women heading to Fiji to find love in the hopes of winning a cash prize.
The new season of Love Island USA premieres on Peacock July 18 with new episodes dropping every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET during premiere week. New episodes will then drop every day thereafter except Wednesdays.
