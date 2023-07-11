Ariana Madix Is Making Her Love Island USA Debut Alongside These Season 5 Singles

Watch : Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With BF & Vanderpump Rules Fam

SUR-prise: Ariana Madix is entering the villa.

The Vanderpump Rules star is set to make a special guest appearance on the fifth season of Love Island USA, Peacock announced July 11. The Bravolebrity will head to Fiji to surprise the new cast of 10 sexy singles during week two of the dating competition, which will air daily starting July 18.

As VPR fans surely remember, Madix's ex Tom Sandoval—whose months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March—infamously criticized her for spending hours binging Love Island amid their breakup.

Madix teased she was getting the last laugh in a July 9 TikTok video in which she mouthed, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa," accompanied by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock."

And now it's official.

In addition to the special guest, the series is seeing some returning names, with host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling back for season five.