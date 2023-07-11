Get Shiny, Frizz-Free, Waterproof Hair With These 30% Off Color Wow Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get the shiny, jaw-droppingly smooth, frizz-free hair you've always wanted when you add the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to your routine. This product is a game-changer that waterproofs your hair and makes it super glossy, even in the worst humidity. This is a staple for me all year, but it's such a must-have for summer. That's why I buy it every Amazon Prime Day. I'm not the only one. If you wait to shop it will sell out, just like it does every single year.
This treatment has 40,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Color Wow claims that these results last for three to four shampoos, which I can attest to. Start using this and everyone will ask you how you got that shiny hair all the time. Don't miss this 30% discount and more Color Wow Prime Day deals.
The Best Color Wow Prime Day Deals
Sell Out Risk: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $20 (originally $28)
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is an unbelievable product, but you need to make sure you use it correctly. Follow the instructions and my tips to get beautiful results that last for days. It has 40,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair – One Step Solution for Frizz Free Curls, 3 in 1 Spray Adds Moisture, Bundles Curls, Fights Frizz
If you want frizz-free shiny strands and you have curly hair, try this version of the beloved Color Wow Dream Coat Spray. It has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it caters to 2a, 2b, 2c, 3a, and 3b curls. If you want gorgeous, non-crunchy, non-greasy curls, check this out.
A shopper said, "Curly miracle. This is a must have to whoever has curly hair. My hair gets tamed all the way to next wash. I mist the curls a bit in the morning to remove the night's "ironing" effect on the curls and I'm all set. It stills smooth with no freezing until next wash very easily."
Color Wow Root Cover Up – Instantly Cover Greys + Touch up Highlights
If you prefer a powder formula for root touch-up, but you want to have a product you can use when you are out and about, this is a great one to keep in your bag because it's mess-free and easy to blend. This compact has the powder, a 2-sided brush, and a mirror. It's just what you need to catch those hairs your didn't notice while you were getting ready at home. Color Wow Root Cover Up has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are a few shades to choose from. This is a must-have to mask grown out highlights and grey hairs in between salon appointments. You can even use it to fill in sparse spots to give the appearance of fuller hair.
In my experience, it stays on even when I'm sweaty or caught in the rain. It has become an essential and it has allowed me to save some money by spreading out the time between hair salon visits.
Color Wow One Minute Transformation – Instant Frizz Fix
We all have one minute to spare, right? That's especially true when that minute will give you silky, smooth hair. This nourishing styling cream is an instant game-changer that tames and de-frizzes strands on the spot. It's truly the ideal finishing touch to any look.
The Color Wow One Minute Transformation has 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Unbelievable! I can't believe every review isn't five stars. This stuff is magic. I put it in my unstyled hair when I got it just to try it and my hair just fell into place. Unreal."
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
I fell down a black hole watching hair tutorials with the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. I just couldn't believe the instant difference in volume, so I had to try this product for myself. It is unbelievable. If you want to feel like a glamorous, bombshell, use this product. I love it because it's alcohol-free and it doesn't feel heavy on my hair. Most mousse/volumizing products can make my strands feel dry, but this one doesn't and the volume lasts for days on end.
I suggest putting this on damp (not wet) hair from roots to ends. Then you can blow dry or air dry before you style as usual. This is my secret weapon to getting a beloved 90s blowout look that actually lasts. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
