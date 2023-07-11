Dolly Parton Makes Surprise Appearance on Claim to Fame After Her Niece Is Eliminated

Watch : Tom Hanks' Niece Reveals His Reaction to Viral Claim to Fame Meltdown

Here you come again—the latest elimination on Claim to Fame, that is.

Contestant Jada Star Roberts, who went by Jane, reached the end of her time on the ABC series after fans learned that her aunt is none other than Dolly Parton.

In fact, the singer even made a quick cameo, sending a video message to her niece following her elimination.

"Hey, Jada. I am so proud of you," Dolly said in the clip. "It's been a joy watching you grow up. You know how much I've loved you and how close we've always been, being your aunt and all. So proud of you, girl."

And Jada—who noted that her aunt was the one to name her—sent the love right back.

"This is why I wanted to be here in the first place," she said, "because I wanted a chance to tell the whole world that she is exactly what you hope she is."