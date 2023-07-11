Does Love Is Blind Still Work? Lauren Speed-Hamilton Says...

Watch : Sneak Peek: "Love Is Blind's" Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Reveal Their WILDEST DMs

Love may be blind—but for Lauren Speed-Hamilton, her vision was crystal clear from day one.

Not only did she steal the heart of contestant Cameron Hamilton during the inaugural season of Love is Blind in 2020, but their love story easily became one for the (modern-day) ages. However, with the Netflix show returning for its fifth season this September, fans can't help but wonder if that meant-to-be magic can still truly happen within the pods.

For Lauren, the dating show's process still stands a few years—and a huge swell in popularity—later.

"I think that the formula itself can still work," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think that you really have to be in it, and you have to be genuine, and I think that's a hard thing. Going into it, it was literally an experience. We didn't know a lot about the show, which is crazy because we were just kind of like, ‘Okay, we're here to see what happens.' But now, once you get into season four, season five, people feel like they have a cheat code."