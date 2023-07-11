Tom Cruise and Son Connor Cruise Make Rare Joint Outing Together in NYC

Watch : Tom Cruise's Son Connor Shares RARE Pic on Instagram

It's safe to mark this father-son outing as mission: complete.

Tom Cruise enjoyed a rare day out with his son Connor in New York City while promoting his new film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The duo were spotted walking to an AMC Theater in Times Square alongside Tom's older sister, Lee Ann Mapother.

For the event, Tom, 61, kept his look simple in dark wash jeans, a black button down and aviator-style glasses befitting the Top Gun: Maverick star. As for Connor, 28, he donned a gray collared shirt, gray pants and stylish sneakers while carrying a backpack.

While Connor and his sister Bella Kidman Cruise—whose mom is Tom's ex-wife Nicole Kidman—largely keep their lives out of the spotlight, they have occasionally made public appearances with their dad. In fact, back in 2021, Tom and Connor wound up on the jumbotron while at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.