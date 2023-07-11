Randy Travis Honors Lighting Director Who Police Say Was Shot Dead By Wife Over Alleged Cheating

Randy Travis is reflecting on the loss of a beloved crew member.
According to authorities, lightning technician Thomas Roberts, 68, was found fatally shot by his wife Christine Ann Roberts, 72, at their Nashville home. In a July 11 press release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed he died on their front porch from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers said Christine stated she shot her husband because he allegedly cheated on her.
Shortly after his passing, the Grammy winner honored the stagehand's legacy.
"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," he wrote in a July 10 Facebook post. "For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business."
Randy, 64, noted that Thomas "not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage, but had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul."
"Always willing, with a ‘can do' and ‘happy to do it' attitude," the "1982" singer continued. "He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."
As the "Promises" performer prepares to head back out on tour, Randy continues to have his dear friend in his thoughts.
"I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories," he added. "It certainly won't be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten."
Randy concluded his heartbreaking note with a message of hope, adding, "Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom's handiwork in the night sky—letting us know he is home, and all is well."
Per the press release, Christine's bond is set at $100,000.