Randy Travis Honors Lighting Director Who Police Say Was Shot Dead By Wife Over Alleged Cheating

Randy Travis is reflecting on the loss of a beloved crew member.

According to authorities, lightning technician Thomas Roberts, 68, was found fatally shot by his wife Christine Ann Roberts, 72, at their Nashville home. In a July 11 press release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed he died on their front porch from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers said Christine stated she shot her husband because he allegedly cheated on her.

Shortly after his passing, the Grammy winner honored the stagehand's legacy.

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," he wrote in a July 10 Facebook post. "For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business."

Randy, 64, noted that Thomas "not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage, but had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul."