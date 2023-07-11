See Kylie Jenner React to Results of TikTok's Aging Filter

Watch : Kylie Jenner Maturing Into a Grown Woman

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kylie Jenner.

But recently, the 25-year-old decided to peer into what she could look like when she's older. Taking to TikTok July 10, Kylie used an aging filter that applied bags under her eyes and wrinkles.

"I don't like it," she told her nearly 54 million followers. "I don't like it at all. No, no."

However, the Kardashians star then showed her older self some love.

"Jk," she wrote in the comments, "I love her she's cute lol."

Kylie has expressed her fear of aging before—like when she found her first gray hair.

"Oh my god!" she said in a 2016 Snapchat video. "Take it out!"

There was even a time when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul noted she was nervous about approaching the end of her teenage years.

"I'm scared of the day I turn 19," she told The Sunday Times' Style magazine in 2015. "I really don't want to grow past 18."