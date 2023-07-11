See Kylie Jenner React to Results of TikTok's Aging Filter

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with the TikTok filters and recently applied one to see what she could look like in the future.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Maturing Into a Grown Woman

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kylie Jenner.

But recently, the 25-year-old decided to peer into what she could look like when she's older. Taking to TikTok July 10, Kylie used an aging filter that applied bags under her eyes and wrinkles. 

"I don't like it," she told her nearly 54 million followers. "I don't like it at all. No, no." 

However, the Kardashians star then showed her older self some love. 

"Jk," she wrote in the comments, "I love her she's cute lol."

Kylie has expressed her fear of aging before—like when she found her first gray hair. 

"Oh my god!" she said in a 2016 Snapchat video. "Take it out!"

There was even a time when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul noted she was nervous about approaching the end of her teenage years.

"I'm scared of the day I turn 19," she told The Sunday Times' Style magazine in 2015. "I really don't want to grow past 18."

photos
Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

But as Kylie has previously noted, life has only gotten better as the years have gone by.

"It's really such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," the mom to daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 17 months, told HommeGirls earlier this year. "I have two kids, I'm 25. Honestly. I've never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."

To keep up with Kylie over the years, scroll on.

Donato Sardella/WireImage
2008
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2009
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2009
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2010
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
2011
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2011
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2012
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2013
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2014
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ
2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors
2016
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2017
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2017
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
2018
Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
2018
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2020
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2020
Gotham/GC Images
2021
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
2022
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2023

