Shop Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Grills, Toaster Ovens, and More

Is one of your goals to cook more at home and stop spending money on food delivery? For a lot of us, that's easier said than done. However, with the right kitchen appliances, even people who "can't cook" can whip up healthy, delicious meals quickly and with ease. If you're intrigued, but you're on a budget, you're in luck because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here.
You can get major deals on lots of customer-loved Ninja appliances from Amazon. Cooking for one? You can score the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer for just $50. If you are serving up meals for the whole family or just love hosting, don't miss this this $70 discount on the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL. Revamp your cookware collection and save $200 on this 16-piece, non-stick set with pots and pans.
Whether you need a blender, air fryer, or portable grill, Amazon Prime Day is the best opportunity to get jaw-dropping discounts.
The Best Ninja Amazon Prime Deals
Sell Out Risk: Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, $50 (originally $80)
Rare Deal: Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, $90 (originally $160)
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender
Whip up some smoothies, desserts, shakes, and more frozen snacks with this blender that has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has a 72 oz, which is great for entertaining. The pitcher is dishwasher-safe for an easy clean up.
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, 2 Quarts Capacity
An air fryer is a healthier way to cook up your favorite meals. This one works quickly and it's non-stick and easy to clean. It's compact, which is great for a small apartment or if you just want to free up some counter space. It comes with a cooking basket and crisper plate. The Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity
Air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with ease when you add the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL to your kitchen. It comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide and non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate.
This air fryer has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This air fryer is so easy to use and everything we have cooked has turned out fantastic. I no longer fry in a skillet. Simply Amazing!"
Ninja BL642 Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender with 1200W Auto-iQ Base, 72 oz. Pitcher, and 18, 24, & 32 oz. To-Go Cups with Spout Lids
Go all out with your blending and just get this bundle. It comes with to-go cups with leak-proof lids. The pitcher and to-go cups are dishwasher-safe for efficient cleaning. This blender bundle is an Amazon customer favorite with 21,100+ 5-star reviews.
"This blender is great. I make amazing protein smoothies with it in 5 mins. Clean up is very easy," a shopper said.
Ninja OG751BRN Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker with Built-In Thermometer
The Ninja OG751BRN Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker is a 7-in-1 appliance. Use it for grilling, BBQ smoking, air frying, baking, roasting, dehydrating, and broiling. This portable grill comes with Ninja Woodfire Pellets.
Ninja K32009 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, 9 Piece Knife Block Set with Built-in Sharpener
Don't let your knives get dull. Get this set with a built-in sharpener, which maintains razor-sharp edges for 10 years, the brand claims.
Ninja ST100 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
If you're short on counter space, don't buy a toaster oven and a toaster. Get this 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, which flips from one mode to the other with ease.
It has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Finally a toaster and toaster oven in one. I love it's modest counter footprint, ease of cleaning, switching functions. The broiler toaster is fast, hot, and easy to clean after gooey stuff, best tuna melt ever!"
Ninja EG201 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill
Air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate with this 6-in-1 indoor grill. You can even go from frozen to char-grilled deliciousness in less than 25 minutes.
Ninja EG201 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Wow. I am so glad I bought this. This is the best. I also have another ninja grill. But it's not 6 quart. It's really more just for air frying and grilling. This one is amazing. It's deep and holds a ton of french fries and you can even cook a whole chicken in it Or roast or mini things. I love it. I love having two ninjas. One for grilling my burgers, and one for all my french fries."
Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set
These premium pans are hard-anodized, nonstick, durable, and oven-safe to 500°F. Here's what's in the set:
- 8'' Fry Pan with Glass Lid
- 10.25'' Fry Pan with Lid
- 12'' Fry Pan, 1.5 qt. Saucepan with Lid
- 2.5 qt. Saucepan with Lid
- 3.5 qt. Saucepan with Lid
- 3 qt. Sauté Pan with Lid
- 4 qt. Stock Pot with Lid
- 8 qt. Stock Pot with Lid
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
