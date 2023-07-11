Shop Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Ninja Air Fryers, Blenders, Grills, Toaster Ovens, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is one of your goals to cook more at home and stop spending money on food delivery? For a lot of us, that's easier said than done. However, with the right kitchen appliances, even people who "can't cook" can whip up healthy, delicious meals quickly and with ease. If you're intrigued, but you're on a budget, you're in luck because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here.

You can get major deals on lots of customer-loved Ninja appliances from Amazon. Cooking for one? You can score the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer for just $50. If you are serving up meals for the whole family or just love hosting, don't miss this this $70 discount on the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL. Revamp your cookware collection and save $200 on this 16-piece, non-stick set with pots and pans.

Whether you need a blender, air fryer, or portable grill, Amazon Prime Day is the best opportunity to get jaw-dropping discounts.