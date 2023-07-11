KitchenAid Mixer Flash Deal: Take $180 off During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, wee have all heard about KitchenAid Mixers. However, let's be honest, for most of us they're a hefty investment. They're not cheap, but are they worth it? Just ask anyone who has one and you'll hear a resounding "yes" and endless accolades about a home appliance that lasts for decades without fail. You can get so much done with KitchenAid mixers. Everyone will tell you they are worth the price, but if you could spend less, why not go for it? You can save $180 during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer has ten speeds and 15 different attachment options. It has 14,100+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 22 colors. Get the KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer for just $45. Or you can save $180 on the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.
This is a gift that anyone would appreciate. Or you can just treat yourself, of course. KitchenAid discounts are hard to come by, jump on these Amazon deals while you can.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 KitchenAid Mixer Deals
Sell Out Risk: KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer, $45 (originally $60)
Rare Deal: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $150 (originally $330)
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
If you're not ready to invest in a stand mixer right now, I love the KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer. It's lightweight, powerful, and easy to store. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
This 4.5 quart mixer has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Its stainless steel bowl has the capacity to make 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and its dishwasher-safe. It has 10 speeds and its compatible with 10 attachments. These mixers come with Coated Flat Beater, Coated Dough Hook, and 6-Wire Whip.
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, 5-Quart
This mixer has 14,100+ 5-star reviews and it comes in 22 colorways. The dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl has the capacity to make 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch. It's compatible with 15 attachments. This bundle includes a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and a 1-piece pouring shield. The flat beater and dough hook are dishwasher-safe.
KitchenAid KSM7586PFP 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer
If you want mixers with a larger capacity, this amazing pick has a 7-quart bowl and it comes in a handful of colors.
KitchenAid NEW 7 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Double Flex Edge Beater KSM70SK
This is the ultimate KitchenAid mixer. Take things to the next level with a 7-quart capacity and 3-point locking bowl that gives you lots of stability. It has 11 distinct speeds for power and control. What can you do with this mixer? You can easily mix 13 dozen cookies per batch, knead over 8.5 lbs of bread, or mash over 7.5 lbs of potatoes.
This mixer comes with a 7-Qt stainless steel bowl, Double flex edge beater, Coated flat beater, Coated dough hook, 11-wire whip, and Pouring shield. There are lots of colors to choose from, so you'll love having this on your counter.
