Get That Vitamix Blender You’ve Always Wanted and Save 45% on Amazon Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you think all blenders are the same, think again. A Vitamix is a next-level, small appliance that you need in your home. That's because it's much more than just a blender. When you buy a Vitamix, you're treating yourself to a multitasking, essential gadget. However, there's one small caveat: the price. If you've wanted a Vitamix blender for a while, but you haven't shopped yet, stop what you are doing right now. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and it's the best time to save on kitchen must-haves, including many Vitamix blenders.

Get the Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 Piece Set for just $130. Don't miss this 45% discount on the Vitamix 5200 Blender. Opt for a $190 refurbished blender, which has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new.

Here are the most sought-after Vitamix deals available to Amazon Prime shoppers right now.