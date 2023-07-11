Get That Vitamix Blender You’ve Always Wanted and Save 45% on Amazon Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you think all blenders are the same, think again. A Vitamix is a next-level, small appliance that you need in your home. That's because it's much more than just a blender. When you buy a Vitamix, you're treating yourself to a multitasking, essential gadget. However, there's one small caveat: the price. If you've wanted a Vitamix blender for a while, but you haven't shopped yet, stop what you are doing right now. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and it's the best time to save on kitchen must-haves, including many Vitamix blenders.
Get the Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 Piece Set for just $130. Don't miss this 45% discount on the Vitamix 5200 Blender. Opt for a $190 refurbished blender, which has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new.
Here are the most sought-after Vitamix deals available to Amazon Prime shoppers right now.
The Best Vitamix Blender Amazon Prime Deals
Sell Out Risk: Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 Piece Set, $130 (originally $190)
Rare Deal: Vitamix 5200 Blender, $300 (originally $550)
Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 Piece Set
The Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 Piece Set is life-changing and super easy to use. Effortlessly blend your favorite recipes with its powerful motor and 5 speed options. It comes with a travel case and a whisk attachment.
A shopper insisted, "Stop Looking This One Is The Best! If you ever thought of getting a immersion blender, look no further. It is a little more costly, and you will not be sorry you did. You will love the Vitamix blender, it is the BEST! Buy it! A happy customer! Love the Vitamix Immersion Blender so much and the way it works, I just bought a 2nd one for my daughter. Love how it blends smoothies!"
Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Black, Self-Cleaning 64 oz
Make chunky salsas, thick veggie soups, and more of your favorites with complete control. The Vitamix 5200 Blender has 10 speeds and it can clean itself in just 30 seconds. This model has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. (Renewed Premium)
If you want a Vitamix, but the price range just doesn't work for you, consider a refurbished option. It has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new. Plus, it comes in branded packaging and with all original accessories. Don't miss out on this $100 discount. The Vitamix Explorian Blender has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 Oz. Container
The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender is built to last. It has 10 speeds, which means you can do a variety of tasks. And the cherry on top? It cleans itself in just 30 seconds. This blender has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz.
You can use this sleek Vitamix blender for so many things. It has five program settings: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts, and Self-Cleaning. If you use the app, you can unlock 17 programs an 500+ delicious recipes. The Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender has an easy-to-use touchscreen and 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
Save 37% on the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender, which "combines iconic Vitamix performance with the convenience of preset blending programs, making it easier than ever to include more whole-food ingredients in every meal and snack," according to the brand. Make smoothies, soups, desserts, dips, and more with ease.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
Still Prime Day shopping? Get a $400 TV for $99 and major discounts on Kindles, Fire Tablets, and more Amazon devices.