Fur-rific Amazon Prime Day 2023 Pet Deals: Beds, Feeders, Litter Boxes, Toys & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Prime Day 2023 is officially here! Let the biggest online sales event of the year commence!

With so many deals on the market, it may feel overwhelming, but we're here to tell you about the best deals to shop during Prime Day. If you have a furry friend, this list is for you. Everyone deserves to get a little treat on Prime Day, your pet included. Amazon has no shortage of deals on great pet accessories. They've got tons of pet beds, water fountains and feeders, toys, litter boxes, storage items, pet food, and so much more. You can get an automatic pet feeder for 75% off and a discount Dyson vacuum that works for your pet's messes or your own.

Whether you're a longtime dog mom looking for a special gift for your fur baby, or you're a new pet owner looking for deals on basic items, Prime Day has got you covered. Read on for our picks of the best pets deals.