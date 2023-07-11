Fur-rific Amazon Prime Day 2023 Pet Deals: Beds, Feeders, Litter Boxes, Toys & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prime Day 2023 is officially here! Let the biggest online sales event of the year commence!
With so many deals on the market, it may feel overwhelming, but we're here to tell you about the best deals to shop during Prime Day. If you have a furry friend, this list is for you. Everyone deserves to get a little treat on Prime Day, your pet included. Amazon has no shortage of deals on great pet accessories. They've got tons of pet beds, water fountains and feeders, toys, litter boxes, storage items, pet food, and so much more. You can get an automatic pet feeder for 75% off and a discount Dyson vacuum that works for your pet's messes or your own.
Whether you're a longtime dog mom looking for a special gift for your fur baby, or you're a new pet owner looking for deals on basic items, Prime Day has got you covered. Read on for our picks of the best pets deals.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Pets Deals
Sell out risk: PETKIT Automatic Pet Feeder, $30 (originally $120)
Rare deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $460 (originally $500)
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
If you're the kind of pet parent who gets the nagging urge to check on your pet while you're away from the house, you need to grab this camera. It's like a baby monitor, but for your fur baby instead. It's equipped with a 360 degree view and connects to your phone through the Furbo app. You can also fill it up with treats and dispense them remotely!
PetSafe Automatic Drinkwell
Keep your pet hydrated this summer with this automatic drinking fountain. Instead of setting out a water bowl that gets warm and dirty throughout the day, this fountain keeps your pet's water cool and filtered. It has a large capacity to ensure that your pet has a long-lasting supply of water.
Pieviev Double Layer Cat Litter Mat
This mess-free, anti-tracking litter mat is perfect for cat owners. The double layer catches the litter between a honeycomb design and a non-slip mat. Once you're ready to clean up, the mat opens up from the side and you can pour everything out. It comes in two sizes and three colors.
URPOWER Car Seat Cover for Pets
If you plan on traveling with your dog in your car, you need to get this seat cover. You can place this cover in the back seat and it will cover all surfaces to ensure that your car doesn't get dirty while your pet still has plenty of room. It's waterproof and non-slip.
LOVMOR 46 Inch Dog Grooming Table
If you want to become a master at grooming your pet yourself and save that money, you should start out with this dog grooming table. It has adjustable parts to fit large, medium, and small size dogs. The table is equipped with a non-slip material to ensure your pet's safety, and there's a small basket underneath to store your tools.
PetSafe CozyUp Bed Ramp
This pet ramp makes it easy for your pet to get up to your bed, couch, or car without any help. This ramp can take up to 120 pounds, and it is covered with a non-slip carpet so your pet can safely climb up and down. It is available in two colors and two sizes.
KSIIA Washable Deluxe Dog Bed
Upgrade your pet's sleeping arrangements to this washable deluxe bed. It is designed with extra padding from "premium polypropylene fiber" and soft plush velvet. This bed has a non-slip bottom to ensure that your pet's bed doesn't move, and you can throw it in the washer when it gets dirty without it losing its shape.
TUG 360° Tangle-Free Retractable Dog Leash
If you are looking for a new dog leash to take your pet out for some nice strolls, this is a great option. This is a retractable leash that is suitable for small, medium, and large dogs. It stretches up to 16 feet with a "360 degree retraction" opening to make sure it's tangle free. You can get this leash in seven colors and five sizes.
Purina Tidy Cats Litter Box System
This is another litter option for your kitty that you need to check out this Prime Day. This is a kit that comes with a litter box, scoop, a pack of cat pads, and a bag of litter which is perfect for any new cat parents out there who don't know where to start. Altogether, this is a great mess-free, smell-free litter box system.
FXW Rollick Dog Playpen
This pet playpen is $45 off. Instead of keeping your dog cramped up in a kennel, you can get this spacious, semi-open playpen for them to move around freely while also being protected in their own space. You can buy this playpen with different amounts of panels and heights of the panels to fit the size of your pet.
Hoopet Cat Tower
Gift your kitty this cute cat tower that has an "arched bed", a "wide top perch," a "hanging plush ball," and a "sisal scratching post." It's also covered with super soft fur. This tower has everything your cat needs to rest, relax, and have fun.
Outward Hound Dawson Swim Dog Life Jacket
It's summer which means it's also swimming season. If you're planning to take your dog out to a lake or pool, make sure they're safe with this life jacket. You can choose between five sizes based on your dog's girth so it's the best fit for them. This jacket is equipped with two handles on top for easy rescue.
Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy
Get your dog some new toys for the summer. This pack comes with eight super bouncy squeaker balls in different colors that's perfect for "indoor and outdoor fun."
IRIS USA Jumbo Enclosed Cat Litter Box
As a final litter box option, this enclosed litter box offers your cat more privacy and prevents more mess. Everything is contained within the box behind the door flap, including the odor and litter particles. It comes with a handle for easy transportation and a scoop that stores right inside the box.
PETKIT Automatic Pet Feeder
Snatch up this automatic pet feeder before it sells out! You can control your pet's meals remotely from an app on your phone which is great if you are traveling. You can decide how much and how frequently you want your pet to eat, and the feeder will dispense out the meals with no hassle.
If you're searching for more Amazon Prime Day deals to shop, check out our list of the best tech deals from TVs to laptops you can get today.