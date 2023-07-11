Save Up to $250 on Dyson Hair Tools, Vacuums, and Air Purifiers During Amazon Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dyson is one of those brand names that we all trust. When you shop Dyson products, you know that you are getting high-quality, durable products that are easy to use and will last for years. There's just one drawback: the price. Dyson products are not cheap, but if you've been on the hunt for a Dyson vacuum, air purifier, or hair tool, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the best time to shop.
Create smooth hair, beach waves, or bouncy curls with the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. If you are constantly battling pet hair in your home, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner is available at $204 discount. Address air pollutants while you cool or heat your space with the customer-loved Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan.
Dyson deals don't come around often. Attention, Amazon customers, shop these products before these prices disappear.
The Best Dyson Prime Day Deals
Sell Out Risk: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $330 (originally $430)
Rare Deal: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $394 (originally $600)
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Create smooth, straight looks, curls, and waves with ease when you have the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener in your arsenal. This tool effectively styles your hair without the heat damage that comes from conventional products. Another amazing thing about it is that you can use it with or without the cord— with up to 30 minutes or cord-free styling.
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier captures and traps pollutants for cleaner air, according to the brand. It's actually a multifunctional device that also functions as a heater and air conditioner. This oscillating product captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, Dyson claims. You can program your machine with pre-set intervals that fit your schedule and there's a sleep timer too.
This Dyson product has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shoppr sharing, "Got this for my son's dorm room so he could have it cooler than his roomie preferred without then bickering over the thermostat. He was very pleased with it. Now in an apartment with no central air or heat (Colorado...different than what I'm used to) he uses it to keep his room comfortable and says it does well. Much cheaper than a space heater or window AC. Paid for itself in two months."
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Even if you vacuum all the time, you'll be shocked by the invisible dust this machine collects with ease. It's Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time. It comes with five accessories to accommodate hard floors, pet hair, and more.
A shopper raved, "This is undoubtedly a five-star vacuum cleaner. The suction is great, it's lightweight and easily maneuverable. The battery life is excellent, and the 'auto' mode will help you get the most of it. The laser light that shows you the dust you're going to pick up is cool, although I sorta wonder if ignorance might be bliss here. At the end of the day, it's a Dyson, and you won't be disappointed."
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has the strongest suction of any vacuum, Dyson claims. If you're struggling to clean up pet hair, this is the one you need. It's easy to maneuver and it even has a self-adjusting cleaner that automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. It comes with 9 Dyson-engineered accessories: the tangle free turbine tool, combination tool, multi-angle brush, articulating hard floor tool, stair tool, reach under tool, carbon fiber soft dusting brush, mattress tool and tool bag.
An Amazon shopper said, "Love it. It glides so easily & picks up everything. I couldn't believe it the 1st time I used it & how full the canister was when I finished. This is my 2nd Dyson & I would highly recommend the to everyone."
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you have big messes or a large home to clean, you need a vacuum with a bigger capacity. The Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a150% bigger bin than the Dyson V15 Detect and twice the run time. It intelligently optimizes suctioning and run time based on the floor type and it detangles hair as you clean. This vacuum comes with bonus tools to make cleaning even easier.
An initially reluctant shopper said, "I have resisted Dyson vacuum cleaners since I moved out of an apartment into my own house —twenty years ago. My friends always said, you don't know what you're missing. But I didn't believe them. I'm a reverse snob. I never, ever buy anything because of a brand name. Besides, Dyson vacuum cleaners are exceedingly expensive. I mean seriously. But, boy, have I been wrong. Profoundly wrong. Dead wrong. Stupid wrong. Sometimes, things are expensive because they're actually good. Not good, better. Not better, exceedingly superior to all others."
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Control this machine wherever you are when you connect to the MyDyson app. Or you can go hands-free with voice services. This senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. In addition to purifying the air, it has a an oscillating cooling fan that you will adore.
A shopper explained, "As a parent of a child with allergies, I recently tried this Dyson air purifier and have been very impressed with it so far. It was really easy to install and set up with the MyDyson app, which allowed me to track the air quality in my home and operate the machine remotely.
One thing that is really cool about this purifier is its ability to automatically sense and capture particles, as well as its Air Multiplier technology that generates powerful circulation to draw in particles from all corners of the room. I also liked the real-time pollution reporting on the LCD screen as well as the MyDyson app.
The fan mode is great."
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Plus, it detects and destroys formaldehyde released from household items, which is more common than you may have realized. According to Dyson, the HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns in size.
You can choose from the fan mode and the direct cooling mode with your choice of 0 to 350 degree oscillation and backwards airflow mode to purify without cooling. A fan of the product reviewed, "I honestly love this thing. I have had it in my office for a month or more now and it is perfect to keep the air moving, dust at a minimum, and air filtered. I really like that it has a remote and the filter seems to last a long time!"
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
If you have been hesitant to try the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler because you have long hair, this is the set you need with attachments re-engineered to accommodate longer lengths. Curl, shape, smooth, and style your hair in so many ways with this TikTok-loved set.
A shopper raved, "Best investment you can make for your hair! I adore this tool. It helps me keep my hair looking shiny and stylish, in half the time that it use to take me. It works BEAUTIFULLY..and I couldn't recommend it more!"
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dry your hair quickly with minimal heat damage when you add the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to your beauty routine. This beloved product comes with five attachments to accommodate many styles and hair types.
This dryer has saved me so much time and I have very long hair. I could not love this more. It's truly worth every penny.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is powerful and lightweight for quick, effective cleaning. This cordless vacuum delivers 40 minutes of fade-free suction and it's an excellent pick for homes with pets. It converts to a handheld vacuum, which is excellent for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery.
A shopper called this a "game changer," sharing, "I am really happy with this vacuum. This has changed the way that I live day to day. Vacuuming is a breeze, legit takes 10 minutes or less for my whole house (basic rancher). It has two modes, one is quieter which is great for when the baby is sleeping. You can use the low mode on hardwood floors, or high on carpets or hard to pick up pieces off the floor. I zoom through cleaning now, which helps as I have five cats and a dog in the house- the hair collects quickly. I am now able to reach underneath my couches and the bed easily. No more hair tumbleweeds going across my floor!"
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vaccuum Cleaner
Get 60 minutes of fade-free suction with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vaccuum Cleaner. This powerful vacuum has three cleaning modes to accommodate different floor types with ease. It detangles long hair and pet hair as you clean. Convert it to a handheld vacuum to clean your car, stairs, or upholstery with ease.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
