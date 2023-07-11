Prime Day 2023 Deals on Amazon Devices: Get a $400 TV for $99 and Save on Kindles, Fire Tablets, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the most highly anticipated sale of the year with unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. The two-day sale started on July 11, 2023, but that doesn't mean you have a ton of time to shop. The most sought-after Amazon devices sell out every single year. Shop now or you'll regret it later.
If you've wanted an Amazon Fire Tablet, you can get one for 45% off, just in time for some summer reading. This Kindle e-reader is the lightest model yet and it has incredible battery life, which lasts for weeks (not hours). Upgrade your living room an Insignia smart TV for just $80. This $400 Amazon Fire TV is available for $99. If you want to ditch your cable plan, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale for $25.
Let's check out the must-shop deals for major Prime Day savings on these Amazon devices.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
Sell Out Risk: Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $25 (originally $55)
Rare Deal: Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $99 (originally $400)
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (Includes TV Controls)
The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.
It has 106,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and it has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle (2022 Release)
This is the lightest, most compact Kindle version yet. It's the perfect e-reader for your commute, travels, beach day, and anything in between. A single charge lasts WEEKS, not hours and it has tons of storage with room for thousands of books. The Kindle has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle Including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - WIFI, Without Ads, Amazon Leather Cover, and Wireless Charging Dock
Bring your library anywhere you go with the Kindle. It's lightweight, has a great battery life and it's the most convenient device for reading. This bundle includes a leather case in the color of your choice and a charging dock.
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation
These noise-cancelling earbuds deliver crisp, balanced sound. They're compatible with iOS and Android devices. The Echo Buds have long-lasting battery and a quick, 15-minute charge gives you 2 hours of music listening time. These come in black and white. Amazon shoppers left 5-star Amazon reviews.
Echo Show 8- HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP camera
Use the Echo Show as a smart home device that's voice control compatible. You can use this to control security cameras, lights, and thermostats. The Echo Show is also great to enjoy movies, TV shows, and podcasts. This has 57,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon 5W USB Official OEM Charger and Power Adapter
This power adaptor was designed with Fire devices in mind, but it's compatible with most devices. It's a customer favorite with 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet has 13 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Prime Video, Zoom, and more of your favorite apps with ease. This device has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ring Video Doorbell - 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 131,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Don't miss this 75% discount on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV. It has Alexa technology, crisp sound, unbelievable picture quality, and 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
