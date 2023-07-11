Claire Danes Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Hugh Dancy

Watch : Claire Danes Reveals Cute Birthday Celebration for Son

Claire Danes has welcomed another baby into her homeland.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star gave birth to her third child—a baby girl—with husband Hugh Dancy, a rep for the couple confirmed to People on July 11.

The newborn joins older brothers Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4. No additional details were given.

News of the baby's arrival comes six months after Danes' head-turning pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, showing off her growing baby bump in a white Giambattista Valli gown that featured diamond-embellished straps, keyhole cutout and large pink satin bow.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late January, Danes joked that her older kids were "less than thrilled" when they learned they had a sibling on the way.

"Cyrus was sort of resigned to it," she explained. "I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan."

The actress quipped at the time that Rowan felt he had "more at stake" being the youngest child for so long. "He was categorically opposed to the idea," she recalled. "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it.'"