The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Deserves the Final Rose for Deal Hunting With Her Prime Day Picks

We included these products chosen by Tayshia Adams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Tayshia is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been looking forward to Amazon Prime Day, but you're not sure where to begin, let Tayshia Adams guide your shopping. The Bachelorette alum shared a list with her favorite deals on beauty, fashion, home, and fitness products.
Get sleek, frizz-free hair with the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment. Channel your favorite celebrities with non-stick cookware from Ayesha Curry and glassware from Martha Stewart's brand. Tired of activewear with three-digit price tags? This half-zip sweatshirt is a can't-miss deal and it's next-level comfortable. Get glam at an affordable price point with this $7 concealer that has 129,300+ 5-star reviews and this long-lasting, kiss-proof lipstick that's $9.
Make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023 with these deals recommended by Tayshia.
Tayshia Adams' Amazon Prime Day Picks
Sell Out Risk: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment, $19 (originally $28)
Rare Deal: Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $86 (originally $124)
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, Brightener
This concealer has up to 12 hours of hydrating wear, according to the brand. It's crease-resistant and you can use it to 1. conceal 2. color correct or 3. to contour. This applicator makes blending it so easy to blend your look and there are 18 beautiful shades to choose from. It has 129,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Pink concealer (shade 160) is a trending product that shoppers love for its eye-brightening effects.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Do you typically wake up with creases on your face, breakouts, and frizzy hair? Do you ever get excited to see the results of an overnight skincare treatment only to wake up to a pillowcase full of moisturizer or facial oil? If you want to get the most out of your skincare products and hair care products, the solution may be switching up your pillowcase. Cotton is absorbent, which means that those expensive beauty products may be absorbed by your pillowcase more than your skin and hair. Instead, consider switching to silk or satin pillowcases.
This pillowcase is an top-selling, top-reviewed affordable find. You get two pillowcases for just $6 ($3 per pillowcase!). Choose from four sizes and 22 colors. This set has 206,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. A shopper raved, "After two weeks of using these pillows, my hair is silky and my skin has improved a lot. 10/10."
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
The Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor has the incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 22 stunning shades. No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day after eating and drinking. Kiss the gloss goodbye and just use the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Don't rush to enjoy your favorite beverage. This TikTok-famous, insulated tumbler will keep your drink cool for up to 24 hours. It will also keep a beverage hot for hours thanks to the double insulation. It's leakproof and cup holder-friendly. There four sizes and 26 colors to choose from.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
This moisturizer has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and the brand claims that it delivers 48 hours of hydration.
A shopper said, "Look no more for your miracle moisturizer. Let me tell you, this product will straight up reverse age you. I bought this because I am struggling with random almost 30 year old acne and very sensitive combination skin. Everything I use seems to make my skin worse. Most lotions if they don't make my face red and blotchy, they cause acne or don't moisturize enough. But this stuff right here does it all! My face is so smooth, my fine lines are less noticeable, my acne has improved. My face is no longer dry and has a nice glow to it. I am in love with this product. Look no more for your miracle moisturizer!"
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release)
Use the Echo Show as a smart home device that's voice control compatible. You can use this to control security cameras, lights, and thermostats. The Echo Show is also great to enjoy movies, TV shows, and podcasts.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TikTok influencer Alix Earle recommended this too.
Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell (Set of 2)
If you're having trouble making it to the gym, bring the workout to you. These affordable dumbbells are a great way to jumpstart your exercise goals. Tayshia recommends the 10-pound set, but you can choose the weight that works best for your routine. The Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbells have 70,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses. Keep one in your bag, another in the car, and anywhere else that makes sense to you. These 4-pack bundles are available in four color combinations. The Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they're the perfect piece to channel Y2K nostalgia.
FUNTOUCH Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror with 72 Led Lights
Whether you're on the go or getting ready at home, great lighting is key. This light up mirror has a long-lasting battery and 72 lights with cool, natural, and warm tones. It's lightweight and it folds up for protection while you travel. There are 9 colors to choose from and Tayshia's pick has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alix Earle recommended this mirror too.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
The Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to produce smooth, clear skin. Use this after cleansing to decongest skin, improve texture, and smooth out lines, according to the brand. All you need is 1 to 2 pumps of product for great results. This serum has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack 14.2 Oz Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet
You can always count on Martha Stewart to deliver products that are both functional and fashionable. These textured goblets come in pink, green, and clear. Plus, they're so easy to clean since they are dishwasher-safe. If you love this textured look, there's a tumbler version too.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Duo
This makeup sponge is a bomb product (at an amazing price too). Yes, there are so many different makeup sponges out there, but this one is revolutionary because it's latex-free foam provides such an even blend of foundation. The sponge has three unique points. The flat edge is to apply and cover, the rounded sides are great to blend and blur larger areas of the face, and the precision tip is best to conceal blemish and smaller imperfections. It has 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
So many shoppers insist that it's the best makeup sponge, with one reviewer writing, "Superior to ALL other blenders. This is my holy grail sponge! I typically use brushes because I could never find a blender/sponge that I loved. But this one here changed the game!" Another said, "Best blender I've ever used! I love how well this works. It is easy to clean." Another declared, "Holy grail. Not much to say but amazing!!! Buy it!"
Beautural Steamer for Clothes
No one wants to wear wrinkled clothes. This steamer is a must whether you're at home or traveling. It folds up for easy storage and it heats up in just 30 seconds. Taysha's pick has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X with 25 colors to choose from. You can wear it on its own or put it on over a t-shirt for a more casual look. Rock it under a cardigan in cool weather. This is so easy to dress up or dress.
Wetkiss Women's Clear Heels
Not sure what shoes to wear for a big night out? Well, clear goes with everything (literally). These will be your new go-to for dressing up. This pair has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trendy Queen Women Half Zip Cropped Hoodies
You will practically live in this half-zip hoodie. Get one in every color while it's on sale. It's comfy, yet polished and there are 22 colors to choose from.
This sweatshirt has 900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "The quality of this sweatshirt is amazing! It feels and looks just like the lululemon scuba hoodie down to the fabric and details, it even has the same pull string on the zipper. I will definitely be saving the money and buying this one from now on!"
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 9 Piece, Charcoal Gray
Channel your inner Ayesha Curry the next time you cook. These easy-to-clean, nonstick pans heat evenly and quickly. Each piece is oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Here's what you get: 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8.5-inch frying pan, and a 12-Inch frying pan with lid.
A shopper reviewed, "Absolutely love my pot set! So easy to clean. NOTHING sticks to the pots. I love the look of them."
Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glasses Set of 4
Entertain your friends and family with these stunning wine glasses. They would also make a great housewarming gift. The Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glasses Set has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
