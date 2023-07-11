The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Deserves the Final Rose for Deal Hunting With Her Prime Day Picks

This makeup sponge is a bomb product (at an amazing price too). Yes, there are so many different makeup sponges out there, but this one is revolutionary because it's latex-free foam provides such an even blend of foundation. The sponge has three unique points. The flat edge is to apply and cover, the rounded sides are great to blend and blur larger areas of the face, and the precision tip is best to conceal blemish and smaller imperfections. It has 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

So many shoppers insist that it's the best makeup sponge, with one reviewer writing, "Superior to ALL other blenders. This is my holy grail sponge! I typically use brushes because I could never find a blender/sponge that I loved. But this one here changed the game!" Another said, "Best blender I've ever used! I love how well this works. It is easy to clean." Another declared, "Holy grail. Not much to say but amazing!!! Buy it!"