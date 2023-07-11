One Life to Live Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The soap opera world has lost a shining star.

Andrea Evans—whose acting credits include One Life to Live, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Passions—died on July 9 following a "brave" battle with cancer, her manager Nick Leicht told E! News in a statement. She was 66.

"I've been working with Andrea for the past 7 years," Leicht said. "She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

Evan's publicist Clint Morris added in a separate statement, "Sadly, Andrea has indeed sadly left us."

"She was an incredible talent but more than that, a wonderful person—always putting family before anything else," Morris continued. "Another angel needed to be recruited though."

Evans rose to fame in 1978 with her portrayal of Tina Lord on One Life to Live. After the role was briefly recasted with Kelli Maroney and Marsha Clark, Evans returned to the ABC hit in 1985 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1988 for her performance.