Olaplex Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023 at a Major Discount: Don’t Miss Out on Shiny, Strong Hair

When I'm having a good hair day, I'm having a good day. I have always enjoyed taking care of my hair and I've had long locks my whole life. To maintain my hair's health and that shine I love so much, I have to use some high-quality products. I fell in love with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, a bond-building treatment that was a total game-changer for my hair.After using that product, I started buying more Olaplex products. Now, I have the whole line, which I've been using for four years at this point. So, of course, I restock during Amazon Prime Day every year.
The Olaplex products are easy to use and, in my experience, they're worth every dollar. Unfortunately, I do not have an unlimited hair care budget, so I am always on the hunt for good deals. Whether you're purchasing your favorites or trying Olaplex for the first time, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great excuse to shop. Here are the best Olaplex deals.
Amazon Prime Day Olaplex Deals
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 (originally $30)
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
This is my absolute favorite product from Olaplex. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine and it has 92,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. For reference, I use it once a week.
Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment
You can use the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment on your hair after spraying on some water. Or if you have more money to spend, splurge for the Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Builder to prep the hair for even better results. I brush my clean, dry hair to make sure there are no tangles. I spray No. 0 all over my hair, making sure each section is saturated with product. I set a timer for ten minutes. I keep this on my hair, without rinsing it out.
After leaving No. 0 on my hair for ten minutes, I add No.3 on my hair from roots to ends. If I'm in a rush, I just leave it on for ten minutes and that's enough. However, if I have more time, sometimes I will leave it on for a half hour. This product has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo has 55,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner, which has 59,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand. This makes a major difference in my hair without weighing it down or feeling greasy.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
This incredibly lightweight, highly-concentrated oil is just what you need to dramatically increase shine, softness, and the color vibrancy of your hair. This product provides UV/heat protection to help your hair shine through heat styling and the sunny weather. It also minimizes flyaways and frizz.
You can use it daily on wet hair or dry hair before styling. Just a few drops goes a long way and makes a huge difference in your hair's health and appearance. This product is especially essential for anyone who uses heat styling tools on a regular basis. If you're hair is just as stressed as you are, this product will turn things around. This great to repair damage or if your hair is dry, you can just smooth it out and get rid of frizz and fly-aways.
I'm not the only one who relies on this product. It has 33,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
A clarifying shampoo is a deep cleaning shampoo that removes product buildup and dirt from your hair. You shouldn't use it every time you wash your hair, but it's essential to have in your rotation as a replacement product once week or every other week.
It gives you a blank canvas to start styling with. It also takes away remnants from hard water or chlorine, which is super relevant in the summer or if you swim a lot. The Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo addresses oiliness, increases shine, and delivers volume, the brand claims. It has 55,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
This product is said to protect your hair from heat damage/pollution, add shine, smooth out frizz, After you shower, work this serum through damp hair. You can smooth it out with a sleek blow dry, diffuse your natural curls, or just let it air dry.
E! Shopping Editors tested this and loved it. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Speed up your blow dry time with this leave-in reparative styling cream. It's hydrating, smoothing, and frizz-eliminating with 36,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They key is to apply a very small amount of this product to your hair, focusing on your mid-length to ends.
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Do you want hair with 2x shine, 4x moisture, 6x smoothness, and 94% more body, Olaplex recommends the Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Apply this to clean, damp hair and leave it on before ten minutes before you rinse it out. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancing Toning Shampoo
If you're a blonde, you know that toning is vital to maintaining your color and avoiding a brassy look. Brighten, strengthen, and hydrate your blonde with this toning shampoo with 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
