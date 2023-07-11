Prepare for Nostalgia: The OG Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Is Reuniting at 90s Con

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

A West Beverly Hills High School reunion is in the works.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris will all gather together at 90s Con in Tampa, Fla., E! News can exclusively announce.

The cast will attend a 90210 panel and participate in fan meet-and-greets during Sept. 16 and 17 at the Tampa Convention Center. (For more details, tune in to E! News tonight, July 10.)

The epic get-together will be the largest reunion for the 90210 cast in recent years, with Green and Carteris attending 90s Con for the first time ever.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. However, the cast has kept in touch in the years after beloved teen drama went off the air.

In 2016, all but Doherty—who was undergoing radiation treatments for breast cancer at the time—reunited for REWind Con. During the panel, Luke Perry, who died in 2019 at age 52, paid tribute to Doherty.