Jessica Simpson Proves She's Comfortable In This Skin With Make-Up Free Selfie on 43rd Birthday

Jessica Simpson can't resist a good selfie.
After all, the "Irresistible" singer rang in her 43rd birthday on July 10 with a fresh face photo, writing on Instagram, "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.)"
In the picture, Jessica looked glowing as she flashed a smile at the camera. With her signature blonde hair slicked back, she sparkled in hoop earrings and a bejeweled necklace with five small pendants paired with a bright red top.
While the fashion designer has not responded to fans in the comments section asking for her skincare routine, she did recently share her secret to slimming down. And no, it's not Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that has since been touted as a weight-loss drug.
"Oh Lord," Jessica said in a profile with Bustle published July 6. "I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower."
She continued, "I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
In the same interview, the Open Book author explained how she's adopting to a more deliberate approach to social media after welcoming kids Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson.
"I was going to post a photo because everybody's down my neck, Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post. I'm like, OK. Then I go to post and I'm like, oh, but let's go to the FaceApp [first]," she recalled to the outlet, before sharing the revelation she had while adjusting her photos. "I'm like, Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better. What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter?"
She added, "What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially—to look good for who?"