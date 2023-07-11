Jessica Simpson Proves She's Comfortable In This Skin With Make-Up Free Selfie on 43rd Birthday

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reveals Whether She's Taken Ozempic to Lose Weight

Jessica Simpson can't resist a good selfie.

After all, the "Irresistible" singer rang in her 43rd birthday on July 10 with a fresh face photo, writing on Instagram, "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.)"

In the picture, Jessica looked glowing as she flashed a smile at the camera. With her signature blonde hair slicked back, she sparkled in hoop earrings and a bejeweled necklace with five small pendants paired with a bright red top.

While the fashion designer has not responded to fans in the comments section asking for her skincare routine, she did recently share her secret to slimming down. And no, it's not Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that has since been touted as a weight-loss drug.

"Oh Lord," Jessica said in a profile with Bustle published July 6. "I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it's willpower."

She continued, "I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."