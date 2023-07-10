Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44 After Surfing Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The surfing community has lost one of their own.

Mikala Jones died at age 44 following a surfing accident over the weekend, according to his daughter Isabella Jones.

"I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it," she wrote on Instagram July 9. "Im happy he was doing what he loved the most."

Alongside throwback photos of herself and her dad, Isabella also reflected on the tragic loss, writing, "I'm in so much disbelief right now, this doesn't feel real. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug."

She continued in her tribute to Mikala, "I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren't supposed to leave yet. This is too soon. I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning."