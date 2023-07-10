Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44 After Surfing Accident

The surfing community has lost one of their own.
Mikala Jones died at age 44 following a surfing accident over the weekend, according to his daughter Isabella Jones.
"I'm not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn't make it," she wrote on Instagram July 9. "Im happy he was doing what he loved the most."
Alongside throwback photos of herself and her dad, Isabella also reflected on the tragic loss, writing, "I'm in so much disbelief right now, this doesn't feel real. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug."
She continued in her tribute to Mikala, "I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren't supposed to leave yet. This is too soon. I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning."
Writing that she "would do anything to get one more moment" with her father, Isabella added, "Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think about you dad. i love you so much, thank you for everything. fly high. ur a f--king legend."
The Hawaiian pro surfer, known for tube-riding around the globe, is considered to be "one of the 21st century's most photogenic surfers," per Surfline. He often documented his surfs on his GoPro, giving a unique perspective inside the barrels he rode.
Mikala's sponsor, Matuse wetsuits, described him as "intelligent and sophisticated," per Beach Grit.
"He's street smart and savvy but never one to front," the company continued. "Magnanimous, yet, Mikala is also uber-mysto about the secret spots he guards. He is a private family man with residences in Haleiwa and Bali. However, because of Mikala's personality, professionalism and smooth hand-jiving style he's a jet-setter who handpicks each year's photo excursions."
In the wake of Mikala's passing, many from the surfing community took to social media to pay their respects, with 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater writing in the comments section of Isabella's post, "Legend."
Added Puerto Rican surf star Tia Blanco, "Your dad was one of the nicest humans I've encountered in the sufing community. So sad to hear this news. Sending you love & strength. So sorry about this."
Meanwhile, photographer Nathan Myers penned his own touching tribute, writing alongside photos he took of Mikala, "Hard to find the words here… I'm not ready to say goodbye. I met Mikala 25 years ago on my first Surfing Mag editorial trip to Galapagos. I would stay at his house on North Shore for years after, and shared some of the best waves of my life with him at Rocky Point. When we moved to Bali, we were neighbors for a decade. You showed me the way."
Nathan reflected on their memories together, adding in part, "Our families became entwined. Wives. Kids. Friends. Too many memories to peel apart… all flooding back now."
He continued, "I'm grateful for our last time hanging out. That was a good one. Surfing with the kids and sharing all-day sunset beers overlooking the pier in Oceanside and laughing a lot. We were looking forward to more adventures in the future. But now… well, we'll carry you with us, brother. And we'll be grateful for everything we shared in those present tense moments together. What a legend you are."