Charli D'Amelio Shares 6 Deals You’ll Find in Her Amazon Cart for Prime Day 2023

We interviewed Charli D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Charli is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You're not the only one who has been counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day 2023. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio told E!, "It's the perfect time for me to pick up all of my essentials, plus try new products at a great price."

This year the sale is special for the Dancing With the Stars champ because her family's brand D'Amelio Footwear is available on Amazon. She shared, "I'm so excited to have my new line available on Amazon because it makes D'Amelio Footwear way more accessible to more people. And they get the perks of an easy shopping experience, and fast and free delivery."

In addition to some trendy shoes from D'Amelio Footwear, Charli recommends this nail strengthener with 17,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you're looking for new headphones, Charli's go-to from JBL is 55% off right now. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a black dress. Charli's recommendation is a size-inclusive style with options from XXS to 5XL.

In an exclusive E! interview, Charli shared her Prime Day picks and the genius Amazon shopping strategy that helps her stay organized.