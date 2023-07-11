Charli D'Amelio Shares 6 Deals You’ll Find in Her Amazon Cart for Prime Day 2023

We interviewed Charli D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Charli is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You're not the only one who has been counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day 2023. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio told E!, "It's the perfect time for me to pick up all of my essentials, plus try new products at a great price."
This year the sale is special for the Dancing With the Stars champ because her family's brand D'Amelio Footwear is available on Amazon. She shared, "I'm so excited to have my new line available on Amazon because it makes D'Amelio Footwear way more accessible to more people. And they get the perks of an easy shopping experience, and fast and free delivery."
In addition to some trendy shoes from D'Amelio Footwear, Charli recommends this nail strengthener with 17,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you're looking for new headphones, Charli's go-to from JBL is 55% off right now. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a black dress. Charli's recommendation is a size-inclusive style with options from XXS to 5XL.
In an exclusive E! interview, Charli shared her Prime Day picks and the genius Amazon shopping strategy that helps her stay organized.
E!: What do you love about shopping from Amazon?
CD: I love shopping on Amazon because you can find literally everything you need, like makeup and skincare, fashion finds, and my favorite home and kitchen items. I always discover something new every time I shop. Plus, as a Prime member, you get fast and free delivery, and access to Prime Video and Prime Music, which I love.
E!: How many items are in your Amazon cart right now?
CD: My shopping cart is super organized! I utilize the list feature all the time on the Prime app. So I really only end up with things I really want in my cart! Right now I have about 8 wish lists going and about 5 items in my cart.
Charli D'Amelio's Amazon Prime Day Picks
Sell Out Risk: Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener, $9 (originally $11)
Rare Deal: JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $90 (originally $200)
Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener
"This essie product is amazing when I'm rocking a more natural nail look and need to give my nails a break. The formula strengthens my nails from damage and helps them look healthier. It also gives my nails a pretty pink tint."
Charli's pick has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
D'Amelio Ravina Platform Slide
"The Ravina Platform Slide goes with every outfit, whether you're wearing a dress, or jeans and a t-shirt. The squared platform is super trendy right now, and the block heel gives you height while still being comfortable to wear all day."
These platforms also come in white.
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Lasting Battery and Voice Assistant
"Over-the-ear headphones are so popular right now, and these JBL ones are my current faves because they're so comfortable to wear and the noise canceling is amazing. I really like using these when I travel so that I can focus without all the background noise, or to help me sleep on the road."
These headphones have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in black, white, and navy blue.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
"Everyone needs a little black dress, and this dress from The Drop has been a go-to because it's so versatile. It doesn't wrinkle easily, so it's great to pack for a trip and easy to dress up or down."
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X with 25 colors to choose from.
D'Amelio Mayvinaa Platform Sandal
"If you're looking to take your outfit up a notch, the Mayvina Platform Sandal really adds a pop, especially in the 'Black with Hot Fix' style. Plus, it has a memory foam sock so it's extra comfortable."
You can also get these sandals in hot pink.
Alo Yoga Women's 7-Inch High-Waist Cargo Biker Short
"I love wearing biker shorts to dance in, and these are perfect for my dance classes. They're super comfortable, easy to move around in, and the material isn't see-through, which is key. They're also high-waisted, which is super flattering."
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
