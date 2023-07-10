Maria Menounos Proudly Shares Photo of Pancreatic Cancer Surgery Scars

Watch : Maria Menounos Talks Surviving Cancer as a Soon-To-Be Mom

Maria Menounos is embracing her body after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Better Together author recently reflected on undergoing surgery to remove a 3.9 in tumor earlier this year, sharing a mirror selfie in which four scars can be seen across her stomach.

"I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength god blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!" Menounos captioned her post July 9. "Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile."

The entertainment journalist was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January, undergoing surgery to remove the tumor as well as part of her pancreas, her spleen, a large fibroid and 17 lymph nodes the following month. During this time, Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro shared that after a decade of fertility struggles, they were expecting a baby girl via surrogate.