Amazon Prime Day 2023 Alternatives: Shop Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Ulta, Kohl's & More Sales

Amazon isn't the only one with can't-miss deals. If you're not a Prime member, you don't have to feel left out. We've gathered sales on everything from tech to fashion to home that rival Prime Day.

Prime Day is officially here! This is one of the biggest online sale events of the year, and Amazon has so many deals that it's hard to keep track of what you can buy. There are deals on anything from electronics to fashion to home decor to beauty products to toys and so much more. You can shop for yourself and score a steal on a laptop you've been eyeing or you can even start stocking up on early Christmas presents. 

Prime Day is such a huge sale that a ton of other retailers have also jumped on the train and are having their own sales. So, if you're not an Amazon Prime member and can't participate in Prime Day 2023, you are in luck. Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and QVC amongst others have just as amazing deals for your Prime Day alternative.

Read on for more Amazon Prime Day alternatives so you don't miss out on any deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home & Kitchen Deals: Save Big on Dyson, Keurig, Nespresso & More Must-Have Brands

Target Circle Week

For this entire week, July 9-15, Target will be stacked with sales for Target Circle Week. Target Circle members get access to sales rivaling Prime Day sales on electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and groceries. Even if you're not a Circle member, Target still has a bunch of general sales you can shop in-store and online. Can't miss deals:

Target

Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale

Wayfair is always a great place to shop for deals on furniture and other home essentials. Right now, Wayfair is having a 72-hour clearout sale where you can get up to 60% off on furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, storage, mattresses, and decor for any home.

Wayfair

Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale

If you want to shop the best beauty sales, you need to check out Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale from June 25 to July 15. Both online and in-store, you can score up to 50% off on your favorite beauty products from haircare to skincare to makeup. Can't miss deals:

Ulta

Walmart+ Week

Walmart is having Walmart+ Week, and the deals can't get better. There are great sales on tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, apparel, and bedding. Walmart+ members get early access to sales on July 10, but it opens up to the public on July 11. 

Walmart

Kohl's Summer Sales

Right now, Kohl's is having various summer sales going on. You can Buy 1 get 1 for $1 summer essentials like tank tops, shorts, tees, and swimwear until July 13 and shop their their clearance section for deals on women's apparel, men's apparel, kid's apparel, kitchen appliances, bedding, and furniture. Can't miss deals:

Kohl's

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great place to shop for high-end brands at amazing prices. The sale doesn't open to the public until July 17, but all Nordstrom cardholders get early access starting July 11. Some brands you don't want to miss include Madewell, Freepeople, Beis, Olaplex, Dyson, and Charlotte Tilbury. 

Nordstrom

Macy's Black Friday in July Sale

Macy's has a special Black Friday in July sale that you should check out for up to 60% off on fashion, beauty, furniture, dining, and more. This sale ends on July 12, so you've only got a couple days left to score some steals. Can't miss deals:

Macy's

Urban Outfitters Summer Sales

Urban Outfitters is the store for 70's-90's inspired fashion and home decor along with trendy accessories and beauty items. Right now, Urban Outfitters has great sales going on for you to revamp your wardrobe and your room at a lower cost. Can't miss deals:

Urban Outfitters

QVC Clearance Blowout

QVC is always the place to go when you want to find a sale on quite literally any kind of product. Each day you can find special sales and flash deals on anything from handbags to tech items to beauty bundles. Right now, QVC is having a clearance blowout sale for you to shop at even lower prices. Can't-miss deals:

QVC

Pottery Barn Limited Time Deals

Pottery Barn should definitely be in your shopping game plan if you are looking for furniture or home items. With their limited time featured deals, you can score up to 50% off a ton of items from armchairs to dining tables to rugs to sheet sets. Can't miss deals:

Pottery Barn

Old Navy Cyber Summer Sale

Hurry because Old Navy's Cyber Summer Sale ends today, and you don't want to miss out on these deals! From July 9 to July 11, Old Navy is offering 50% off the entire store! This is a great chance for everyone in the family to stock up on their summer wardrobe with tank tops, shorts, dresses, tees, and more. You can also get an extra 30% off at checkout if you're a Navyist Rewards member. This sale is only available online. 

 

Old Navy

BaubleBar Dime Day

Baublebar has some of the best summer jewelry. For their special Dime Day sale, if you buy one of their custom woven friendship bracelets, you can get another for just 10 cents! You can also get 20% of waterproof bracelets with the code STACKING20

 

BaubleBar

If you want hear more about a Prime Day alternative, checkout our guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for everything you need to know to score the best deals. 

