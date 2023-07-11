Amazon Prime Day 2023 Alternatives: Shop Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Ulta, Kohl's & More Sales

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prime Day is officially here! This is one of the biggest online sale events of the year, and Amazon has so many deals that it's hard to keep track of what you can buy. There are deals on anything from electronics to fashion to home decor to beauty products to toys and so much more. You can shop for yourself and score a steal on a laptop you've been eyeing or you can even start stocking up on early Christmas presents.
Prime Day is such a huge sale that a ton of other retailers have also jumped on the train and are having their own sales. So, if you're not an Amazon Prime member and can't participate in Prime Day 2023, you are in luck. Nordstrom, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and QVC amongst others have just as amazing deals for your Prime Day alternative.
Read on for more Amazon Prime Day alternatives so you don't miss out on any deals.
Target Circle Week
For this entire week, July 9-15, Target will be stacked with sales for Target Circle Week. Target Circle members get access to sales rivaling Prime Day sales on electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and groceries. Even if you're not a Circle member, Target still has a bunch of general sales you can shop in-store and online. Can't miss deals:
- Score 45% off laptops and laptop accessories
- Shop women's apparel for 30% off on shirts, tops, dresses, pants, and more
- Get $100 off the latest Apple products
- Get 50% off video games and video game accessories
Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale
Wayfair is always a great place to shop for deals on furniture and other home essentials. Right now, Wayfair is having a 72-hour clearout sale where you can get up to 60% off on furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, storage, mattresses, and decor for any home.
- Make sure to check out the 60% off on bedding section (inlcuding bed sheets, comforters, duvet covers, pillows, etc)
- Shop outdoor furniture and dining for 50% off
- Score 50% off on mattresses
Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale
If you want to shop the best beauty sales, you need to check out Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale from June 25 to July 15. Both online and in-store, you can score up to 50% off on your favorite beauty products from haircare to skincare to makeup. Can't miss deals:
- Get 45% off jumbo-sized products like Redken, Briogeo, Verb, and Biolage haircare
- Buy 1 get 1 50% off curl care products from brands like Curlsmith, DevaCurl, and Ouidad
- Buy 1 get 1 40% off skin care products from brands like Neutrogena, Cerave, and Sun Bum
- Shop 40% off select mascaras and 30% off select fragrances
Walmart+ Week
Walmart is having Walmart+ Week, and the deals can't get better. There are great sales on tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, apparel, and bedding. Walmart+ members get early access to sales on July 10, but it opens up to the public on July 11.
Kohl's Summer Sales
Right now, Kohl's is having various summer sales going on. You can Buy 1 get 1 for $1 summer essentials like tank tops, shorts, tees, and swimwear until July 13 and shop their their clearance section for deals on women's apparel, men's apparel, kid's apparel, kitchen appliances, bedding, and furniture. Can't miss deals:
- Score a shopper-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer for $70 off
- Get an iRobot Roomba vacuum for almost $300 off
- Shop a premium reversible comforter set from Home Collection for only $54
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a great place to shop for high-end brands at amazing prices. The sale doesn't open to the public until July 17, but all Nordstrom cardholders get early access starting July 11. Some brands you don't want to miss include Madewell, Freepeople, Beis, Olaplex, Dyson, and Charlotte Tilbury.
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale
Macy's has a special Black Friday in July sale that you should check out for up to 60% off on fashion, beauty, furniture, dining, and more. This sale ends on July 12, so you've only got a couple days left to score some steals. Can't miss deals:
- Score up to 75% off sheets
- Shop the women's swimwear section for 60% off
- Get 50% off beauty and fragrances from brands like Lancome, Shisheido, and Ralph Lauren
- Get 50% off handbags from luxury brands like Kate Spade and Calvin Klein
Urban Outfitters Summer Sales
Urban Outfitters is the store for 70's-90's inspired fashion and home decor along with trendy accessories and beauty items. Right now, Urban Outfitters has great sales going on for you to revamp your wardrobe and your room at a lower cost. Can't miss deals:
- Get 50% off summer styles like skirts, tops, shorts, dresses, and more
- Get 30% off home and bedding in their Big Deal Home Sale
QVC Clearance Blowout
QVC is always the place to go when you want to find a sale on quite literally any kind of product. Each day you can find special sales and flash deals on anything from handbags to tech items to beauty bundles. Right now, QVC is having a clearance blowout sale for you to shop at even lower prices. Can't-miss deals:
- Score 43% off a Ninja Foodie 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
- Get a Draper James Elle Tote from Reese Witherspoon's line for 58% off
- Shop QVC's Christmas in July sale for Christmas decor and gifts
- Use code NEWQVC30 for $30 off a purchase of $60 or more if you're a new QVC shopper
Pottery Barn Limited Time Deals
Pottery Barn should definitely be in your shopping game plan if you are looking for furniture or home items. With their limited time featured deals, you can score up to 50% off a ton of items from armchairs to dining tables to rugs to sheet sets. Can't miss deals:
- Get 50% off outdoor furniture
- Score 50% off dinnerware (plates, bowls, utensils, cups)
- Shop bath products like towels, shower shoes, and bath mats for 40% off
- Extra 15% off clearance items with code EXTRA
Old Navy Cyber Summer Sale
Hurry because Old Navy's Cyber Summer Sale ends today, and you don't want to miss out on these deals! From July 9 to July 11, Old Navy is offering 50% off the entire store! This is a great chance for everyone in the family to stock up on their summer wardrobe with tank tops, shorts, dresses, tees, and more. You can also get an extra 30% off at checkout if you're a Navyist Rewards member. This sale is only available online.
BaubleBar Dime Day
Baublebar has some of the best summer jewelry. For their special Dime Day sale, if you buy one of their custom woven friendship bracelets, you can get another for just 10 cents! You can also get 20% of waterproof bracelets with the code STACKING20.
