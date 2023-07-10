The Sweet Way Cardi B and Offset Are Celebrating Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday

Watch : Cardi B Shares Glimpse at Family Life in New Video

You can feel the love thru your phone.

Cardi B and Offset are celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus' fifth birthday on July 10, marveling at how quickly the time has flown by in sweet tributes on Instagram Stories.

Cardi shared a throwback photo of herself FaceTiming her daughter as an infant, writing, "My baby already 5," alongside the happy tears emoji. The "Bodak Yellow" artist followed her post with another adorable snap of a younger Kulture in a black sparkly hat, adding, "Wow like my baby girl."

For his part, Offset took a similar route. He first posted a baby picture of Kulture which he captioned, "My baby girl is 5," before adding a more recent picture of his daughter at what looked to be a holiday celebration, with Kulture in a red dress standing in front of a Christmas village. Again, he wrote, "My baby girl."

And for the couple—who tied the knot in 2017 and are also parents to 22-month-old son Wave Set Cephus—this is not the only recent milestone that has given them cause for celebration.