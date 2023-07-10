The Sweet Way Cardi B and Offset Are Celebrating Daughter Kulture's 5th Birthday

You can feel the love thru your phone.
Cardi B and Offset are celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus' fifth birthday on July 10, marveling at how quickly the time has flown by in sweet tributes on Instagram Stories.
Cardi shared a throwback photo of herself FaceTiming her daughter as an infant, writing, "My baby already 5," alongside the happy tears emoji. The "Bodak Yellow" artist followed her post with another adorable snap of a younger Kulture in a black sparkly hat, adding, "Wow like my baby girl."
For his part, Offset took a similar route. He first posted a baby picture of Kulture which he captioned, "My baby girl is 5," before adding a more recent picture of his daughter at what looked to be a holiday celebration, with Kulture in a red dress standing in front of a Christmas village. Again, he wrote, "My baby girl."
And for the couple—who tied the knot in 2017 and are also parents to 22-month-old son Wave Set Cephus—this is not the only recent milestone that has given them cause for celebration.
Kulture graduated pre-kindergarten in a ceremony held at the end of June, leading Cardi to rave about her mini-me's academic achievements.
"My baby moving on up," the rapper captioned her June 22 post. "I'm a emotional proud mommy...Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby."
The sweet tribute showed that Kulture dressed to impress her fellow grads, rocking a pink sparkly dress in addition to her blue cap and gown. The photo carousel also included images of the mother-daughter duo hugging at the ceremony, an ice-cream celebration and the "best dance moves" award Kulture received during graduation.
So, does this mean Kulture has a future in the music industry just like her parents? Not quite.
In a video shared to Cardi's Instagram Story from the ceremony, the new graduate can be heard telling her classmates, "When I grow up. I want to be a doctor."
Cardi captioned the video, "Dr. Cephus."