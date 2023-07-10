Harry Styles Reacts to Tennis Star Elina Monfils Giving Up Concert Tickets Amid Wimbledon Run

Watch : Taylor Russell's Support of Harry Styles Delights Fans

Harry Styles just served up quite the offer to a fan.

After Ukrainian tennis star Elina Monfils revealed she had to give away her tickets to his July 8 Love on Tour stop in Vienna, Austria, after advancing to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made it clear he adores her reason for skipping out.

"Congratulations!" Harry commented under the Wimbledon Instagram post July 8 post about Elina missing out on the show. "We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H."

Elina shared Harry's invitation to her Instagram Stories, adding on a teary-eyed and heart-hands emoji.

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old had originally explained her dilemma on her own Instagram account, writing, "Hey guys!! I was supposed to go see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow….But Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets."

However, the tickets didn't go to waste, as the tennis star gave them to a fellow Ukrainian, Anna Tilniak, who took her son, per the Evening Standard.