Harry Styles Reacts to Tennis Star Elina Monfils Giving Up Concert Tickets Amid Wimbledon Run

Harry Styles just served up quite the offer to a fan.
After Ukrainian tennis star Elina Monfils revealed she had to give away her tickets to his July 8 Love on Tour stop in Vienna, Austria, after advancing to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made it clear he adores her reason for skipping out.
"Congratulations!" Harry commented under the Wimbledon Instagram post July 8 post about Elina missing out on the show. "We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H."
Elina shared Harry's invitation to her Instagram Stories, adding on a teary-eyed and heart-hands emoji.
Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old had originally explained her dilemma on her own Instagram account, writing, "Hey guys!! I was supposed to go see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow….But Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets."
However, the tickets didn't go to waste, as the tennis star gave them to a fellow Ukrainian, Anna Tilniak, who took her son, per the Evening Standard.
Anna shared the watermelon sugar high her and her son were on as she gave Instagram followers a glimpse into the concert.
"I'm happy when he is happy," she captioned an Instagram video of the pair in their seats as her son danced to the One Direction alum's set. "@harrystyles in Vienna One more time: thanks for these unexpected tickets to @elisvitolina."
But during the show an incident did occur, where the "As It Was" artist was struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd. In a video from the show posted online, Harry is seen covering his face with his hands and bending over in pain after the object hit him, before continuing to walk across the stage while rubbing his face.
But this isn't the first time Harry was assaulted while performing, as back in November a concertgoer threw skittles at him during his Los Angeles show.
Harry is finally bringing his global Love on Tour to a close at the end of July, having kicked off the concert series last September. As for the final stops, where fans may spot Elina in attendance? After two Stops in Spain and one in Lisbon, Portugal, Harry will do his last bit of late night singing in Italy on July 22.