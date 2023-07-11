Project Runway All Stars' Rami Kashou on His Iconic Designs, Dressing Literal Royalty & More

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.

E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?

Since my appearance on Project Runway Season 4, my designs have gained exposure worldwide. International press lead to meeting style icon Queen Rania of Jordan after she read about my design story in a local magazine, and she commissioned me to design several custom looks for her public appearances.

I was [also] invited to sell my designs on the Home Shopping Network, where I sold out in 3.5 minutes. It was such a hit that they invited me to return. I thoroughly enjoyed being invited by world-renowned clothing and lifestyle brands to work on design collaborations. And the recognition and awards that I received for my design work on the show were an added bonus, for which I feel fortunate.

Keep reading for more from Rami Kashou, and shop his namesake brand here.