Here's How Margot Robbie Really Achieves Her Barbie Blonde Hair

Transforming into Barbie isn't as easy as it looks.

Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, has continued to channel her character IRL during the international press tour. But nailing the toy's glamorous getups isn't for the faint of heart. Just ask the actress' hair colorist Jacob Schwartz, who revealed the lengthy process that goes into achieving her signature Barbie blonde mane.

"Margot's hair is far from a Barbie doll's," Jacob exclusively told E! News, "which is why it's my priority to keep her hair looking natural, effortless and true to her."

So, how does the haircare expert give the Babylon star a shiny golden color without damaging her tresses?

"I choose specific fine pieces throughout her entire head of hair," he explained. "I weave a certain amount of highlights on different parts of the base, as opposed to bleaching her entire head of hair."