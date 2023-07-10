Dua Lipa Fantastically Frees the Nipple at Barbie Premiere

Dua Lipa left little to the imagination in a sparkly sheer dress for the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, channeling her Mermaid Barbie character IRL.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 10, 2023
FashionRed CarpetBarbieMargot RobbieDua LipaE! Insider
Dua Lipa's latest style moment will make you want to dance the night away.

The "Levitating" singer brought the glitz and glamour to the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a diamond embellished gown that left little to the imagination.

For the July 9 event, Dua channeled her Mermaid Barbie character IRL with a custom Bottega Veneta fishnet dress. The pop star paired her shimmery silver look with a matching bedazzled thong. However, she skipped the bra, freeing her nipples in the completely see-through gown.

The 27-year-old kept the focus on her fashion, accessorizing with metallic silver heels, small hoop earrings and a dainty diamond necklace.

As for her glam? She also kept it simple, rocking effortless beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

Of course, Dua wasn't the only star at the Barbie premiere to be on theme.

Margot Robbie stepped out in yet another head-turning Barbie-inspired look, replicating the doll's Solo in the Spotlight style from the 1960s. Her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture black strapless dress featured sequin and a ruffled tulle hemline with a bright red rose sewn on top.

photos
Barbie Movie Photos

Other celebrity attendees opted for perfectly pink outfits, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Greta Gerwig. And stars like Shay Mitchell and Ashley Graham let their imagination run wild with electrifying looks.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

To see the eye-catching style moments from the Barbie movie red carpet, keep on scrolling. We promise it's nothing short of fantastic!

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Dua Lipa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
America Ferrerra
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Simu Liu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Issa Rae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hari Nef
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Karrueche Tran
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Karol G
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim & Este Haim
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Greta Gerwig
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Alexandra Shipp
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Nicki Minaj
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Gal Gadot
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ryan Gosling
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Patrick Starr
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Shay MItchell
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Alix Earle
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ashley Graham
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Billie Eilish
