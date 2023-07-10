Dua Lipa Fantastically Frees the Nipple at Barbie Premiere

Watch : Dua Lipa's PDA Birthday Pic With BF Romain Gavras Has Us Levitating

Dua Lipa's latest style moment will make you want to dance the night away.

The "Levitating" singer brought the glitz and glamour to the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a diamond embellished gown that left little to the imagination.

For the July 9 event, Dua channeled her Mermaid Barbie character IRL with a custom Bottega Veneta fishnet dress. The pop star paired her shimmery silver look with a matching bedazzled thong. However, she skipped the bra, freeing her nipples in the completely see-through gown.

The 27-year-old kept the focus on her fashion, accessorizing with metallic silver heels, small hoop earrings and a dainty diamond necklace.

As for her glam? She also kept it simple, rocking effortless beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

Of course, Dua wasn't the only star at the Barbie premiere to be on theme.

Margot Robbie stepped out in yet another head-turning Barbie-inspired look, replicating the doll's Solo in the Spotlight style from the 1960s. Her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture black strapless dress featured sequin and a ruffled tulle hemline with a bright red rose sewn on top.