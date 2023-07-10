Why Filming This Barbie Scene Was the Worst Day of Issa Rae’s Life

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Barbie was made to party—which means at least a little footwork is always involved.

Though Barbie star Issa Rae knew that an epic dance number would take place in the movie, she simply chalked it up to a moment that would be outside of her scenes—that is, until she stepped foot onto the on-set dreamhouse.

"When I read that there were dance numbers in the script, I was like, ‘Oh, this doesn't have anything to do with me,' and then my first day on set was the dance sequence," Issa exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight in a joint interview with costars Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera. "And I had to learn it the day before. So, you're getting the best cuts."

As the Insecure creator teased, she wasn't all too secure in nailing her moves.

"It was terrifying, it was the worst day of my life," Issa joked. "But I'm glad that it worked out."