Madonna Breaks Silence on Her Health After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection

Watch : Madonna Hospitalized in the ICU With “Serious Bacterial Infection”

Madonna is focusing on her health after a major scare.

Two weeks after the "Like a Prayer" artist was hospitalized in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection, the 64-year-old is sending a message to her supporters.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote on Instagram July 10 alongside a selfie, "I have felt your love. I am on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the Grammy winner—who is mom to daughters Lourdes, 26 and Mercy, 17, 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella, as well as sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17—continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

(Madonna's The Celebration Tour was set to kick off July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.)