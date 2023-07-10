Trisha Paytas Announces End of Podcast With Colleen Ballinger Amid Controversy

Trisha Paytas is done oversharing.
The 35-year-old confirmed that her and Colleen Ballinger's Oversharing podcast is coming to an end after three episodes. Trisha opened up about the decision to cancel the podcast following the allegation from after a former fan of Colleen's, Johhny Silvestri, who said that the Miranda Sings creator had previously sent him NSFW photos and videos of Trisha from her OnlyFans while making fun of her. Trisha said she reached out to Colleen about the allegations and she denied them.
"This is all very embarrassing," Trisha said in her July 9 YouTube video. "It's very embarrassing at the end of the day, I don't get embarrassed by many things, like obviously. The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing."
The podcast, which premiered May 23, released its last episode on June 6, days after allegations of Colleen grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans surfaced. In late June, Colleen responded with a 10-minute ukulele song where she admitted previous wrongdoings but denied grooming her fans.
Of the whole experience, Trisha reiterated, "Us doing all this is embarrassing…it takes a lot for me to get embarrassed."
"When I say I've never wanted a chapter in my life to be over faster than this," Trisha continued, "Even though it was a very small chapter, I mean it."
Reflecting on her own experiences that have left her scarred, the YouTuber expressed her empathy for sharing their stories.
"Bottom line I feel for the people involved," she shared. "I've had relationships like this when I was underage that truly traumatized me and not even sexual, just teacher student relationships that were inappropriate."
As for why Trisha felt the need to speak out again? "I really do believe in protecting my piece and happiness," she said. "I don't have to constantly have to defend myself but this was such a serious and very personally disturbed matter for me and it repulses me to no end."
She added, "I'm praying it's the end of it."
Trisha's explanation as to why she and Colleen would no longer be working together on the podcast comes a week after Johnny posted several unverified screenshots to his Twitter July 3 of what he claims are interactions between him and the Haters Back Off star showing the alleged taunting of Trisha, along with claims she would host "viewing parties" to make fun of the influencer.
At the time, Trisha responded by sharing a conversation she had with Colleen about the allegations.
"I did ask her about these a couple of weeks ago," she explained in her July 3 video. "She assured me that she had never sent photos of me, [and] that this one fan who was underage at the time would send photos to her."
Trisha further noted that she and Colleen had been friendly over the years. "These weren't a long time ago," she added, "This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in [Colleen's] house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her."