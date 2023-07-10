Trisha Paytas Announces End of Podcast With Colleen Ballinger Amid Controversy

Watch : Trisha Paytas Reacts to Claims Colleen Ballinger Shared Her NSFW Pics

Trisha Paytas is done oversharing.

The 35-year-old confirmed that her and Colleen Ballinger's Oversharing podcast is coming to an end after three episodes. Trisha opened up about the decision to cancel the podcast following the allegation from after a former fan of Colleen's, Johhny Silvestri, who said that the Miranda Sings creator had previously sent him NSFW photos and videos of Trisha from her OnlyFans while making fun of her. Trisha said she reached out to Colleen about the allegations and she denied them.

"This is all very embarrassing," Trisha said in her July 9 YouTube video. "It's very embarrassing at the end of the day, I don't get embarrassed by many things, like obviously. The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing."

The podcast, which premiered May 23, released its last episode on June 6, days after allegations of Colleen grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans surfaced. In late June, Colleen responded with a 10-minute ukulele song where she admitted previous wrongdoings but denied grooming her fans.