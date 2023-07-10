Exclusive

RHONY's Kelly Bensimon Is Engaged to Scott Litner: See Her Ring

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon got engaged to financier Scott Litner over Fourth of July and E! News has all the exclusive photos and details on her stunning ring.

By Brett Malec Jul 10, 2023 5:03 PMTags
EngagementsExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of New York CityBravoCouplesNBCU
Watch: RHONY Updates: EVERYTHING to Know About Legacy & Reboot Shows

Kelly Bensimon is a Big Apple bride-to-be.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is engaged to boyfriend of one year Scott Litner, her rep exclusively confirmed to E! News.

"I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning," Kelly, 55, exclusively told E! in a statement. "We have a romance that people write novels about."

The finance executive, 54, popped the question over the Fourth of July weekend during a vacation to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin—one of Kelly's favorite summer getaway destinations. Scott proposed with a custom emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring from NYC jeweler Material Good during a romantic boat ride.

The Bravo star added of the occasion, "I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose."

While Kelly and Scott have kept their relationship private, she did make her first public appearance since getting engaged at the premiere party for Bravo's Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake on July 9 at Ascent Lounge in NYC.

photos
Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

Dressed in a sexy, see-through fishnet dress over a black bikini, the real estate agent stunned while reuniting with her former RHONY costars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

Courtesy Kelly Bensimon & Scott Litner

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Is "Freaking Out" After Seeing Mystery Shadow in Selfie

2

Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison

3

Untangling All the Controversy Surrounding Colleen Ballinger

Kelly's impending nuptials with Scott mark her second trip down the aisle. She was previously married to famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon—with whom she shares daughters Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23—from 1997 to 2006.

In addition to working at luxury real estate broker Douglas Elliman, Kelly is returning to TV on Peacock's upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. (A premiere date has yet to be announced.)

Courtesy Kelly Bensimon & Scott Litner

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Is "Freaking Out" After Seeing Mystery Shadow in Selfie

2

Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison

3

Untangling All the Controversy Surrounding Colleen Ballinger

4
Exclusive

Daisy Sobs in Dramatic Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Preview

5

Collin Gosselin Recalls Past Life at Home With Mom Kate Gosselin