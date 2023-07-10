RHONY's Kelly Bensimon Is Engaged to Scott Litner: See Her Ring

Watch : RHONY Updates: EVERYTHING to Know About Legacy & Reboot Shows

Kelly Bensimon is a Big Apple bride-to-be.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is engaged to boyfriend of one year Scott Litner, her rep exclusively confirmed to E! News.

"I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning," Kelly, 55, exclusively told E! in a statement. "We have a romance that people write novels about."

The finance executive, 54, popped the question over the Fourth of July weekend during a vacation to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin—one of Kelly's favorite summer getaway destinations. Scott proposed with a custom emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring from NYC jeweler Material Good during a romantic boat ride.

The Bravo star added of the occasion, "I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose."

While Kelly and Scott have kept their relationship private, she did make her first public appearance since getting engaged at the premiere party for Bravo's Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake on July 9 at Ascent Lounge in NYC.