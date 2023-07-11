Nikki Bella Shares Her Relatable AF Take on Parenting a Toddler

Watch : Nikki Garcia's Relatable PARENTING Moments With Toddler Son Matteo

Having spent more than 15 years battling it out in the ring, former WWE superstar Nikki Bella has faced down more than her share of threats.

But none have felt quite as terrifying as parenting a toddler. Matteo, her 2-year-old son with husband Artem Chigvintsev, "has got his daddy's sweet soul—I have a sweet boy," the athlete raved to E! News in an exclusive interview, noting she's also seen "a feistiness to him, which I love."

And, yet, she continued, "the toddler stage, I'm not gonna lie, has rocked me a lot. I feel like I've been exhausted for almost three years, and I'm like, 'Brie, when do I get my life back?'"

Of course Brie Bella—who like her twin sister, officially dropped her Bella personality when they announced their WWE retirement this past March—is also in the thick of it with daughter Birdie, 6, and son Buddy, who will turn 3 August 1, just one day after his hours-older cousin.