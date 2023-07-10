Why Taylor Russell Supporting Harry Styles Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch : Harry Styles Called Emily Ratajkowski His Celebrity Crush Years Ago

It'll be impossible to get these rumors off your mind.

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are fueling romance speculation after the Bones and All actress was spotted at the Vienna stop of his Love on Tour July 8. In pictures published by TMZ, Taylor can be seen sitting in what is described as a VIP tent alongside members of Harry's team who appeared to be controlling elements of the show using a panel and set of monitors.

During the concert outing, the 28-year-old, sporting a stylish bob and white dress, danced throughout Harry's performance.

And to add fuel to the romance fires, the duo were also spotted in a video posted online taking in the sights in the Austrian capital together before his show. This comes just weeks after Harry and Taylor were seen seemingly walking hand in hand at the end of June.

And though neither have spoken about the rumored romance, the internet is buzzing with excitement at the possibility.

One user Tweeted, "yall dont understand taylor russell and harry styles are the sexiest people alive and them as a couple or bestfriends would make the world stop spinning." Another added, "harry and taylor russell i have prayed for days like this."

E! News has reached out to reps for both Harry and Taylor for comment but has yet to hear back.