Why Taylor Russell Supporting Harry Styles Has Social Media in a Frenzy

It'll be impossible to get these rumors off your mind.
Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are fueling romance speculation after the Bones and All actress was spotted at the Vienna stop of his Love on Tour July 8. In pictures published by TMZ, Taylor can be seen sitting in what is described as a VIP tent alongside members of Harry's team who appeared to be controlling elements of the show using a panel and set of monitors.
During the concert outing, the 28-year-old, sporting a stylish bob and white dress, danced throughout Harry's performance.
And to add fuel to the romance fires, the duo were also spotted in a video posted online taking in the sights in the Austrian capital together before his show. This comes just weeks after Harry and Taylor were seen seemingly walking hand in hand at the end of June.
And though neither have spoken about the rumored romance, the internet is buzzing with excitement at the possibility.
One user Tweeted, "yall dont understand taylor russell and harry styles are the sexiest people alive and them as a couple or bestfriends would make the world stop spinning." Another added, "harry and taylor russell i have prayed for days like this."
E! News has reached out to reps for both Harry and Taylor for comment but has yet to hear back.
And these aren't the only romance rumors to come about during Harry's Love On Tour. Just a few months after the "As It Was" singer and Olivia Wilde split after nearly two years of dating, he was seen getting steamy with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.
As seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail on March 25, Harry was spotted kissing the My Body author after the pop star performed at Ariake Arena.
This public smooching came only a few weeks after Emily opened up about a very new relationship.
"I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like," the model said during the March 9 episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. "So that feels different. If you had talked to me four weeks ago, I would've been like absolutely…I'm just like, ‘Oh well he's kinda great.'"
However in the wake of her kiss with Harry, Emily was quick to dispel any rumors of a serious relationship.
"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," she told the Los Angeles Times in a voice note not long after the PDA with Harry. "I'm definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."