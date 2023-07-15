Simu Liu Reveals What Really Makes Barbie Land So Amazing

Watch : Simu Liu Tells How Ryan Gosling Exuded Ultimate "Kenergy" for Barbie

All Barbies are invited to this party.

Grab your rollerblades and break out your best pink 'fit because Barbie hits theaters in less than a week on July 21, with Barbie and Ken Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling welcoming audiences to come hang out in Barbie Land. While the film's star Simu Liu, who plays Ken 2, acknowledged that Margot and Ryan "really do embody" the iconic Mattel dolls, he explained that what makes life in plastic so fantastic is how inclusive the Barbie world has become.

"What I love about this movie is that there's lots of Barbies and lots of Kens," Simu told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I think that's been the evolution of the Barbie brand over the years."

The first Barbie was released in 1959, with Simu noting the toy was "innovative and disruptive" during a time where young girls previously only had infant dolls to play with.